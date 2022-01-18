Arceus at 99 cents bringing two Switch games, PS4 or One from GameStop – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this early 2022: it is not only a new game of the beloved pokémon, but it also represents one of the major evolutions of this famous Nintendo series. The classic structure of the Pokémon games, which has remained almost unchanged since their debut on GameBoy, will give way to a more layered open world, in which you will fight without interruption with the pocket monsters present. It is therefore an unmissable game, especially if you are a fan of the series, which can be yours for only 99 cents at the chain GameStop. How to do? Just bring two games for Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One valid for the Trade-in promotion.

At this address you can get all the desired details. Here, however, you can learn how to check if your games are suitable for promotion.

The promotion will be valid from 17 to 27 January 2022 and exclusively in store: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available, in fact, starting from January 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. In case you want to learn more about the game, we recommend our preview of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here we say that “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is confirmed as a chapter in some ways revolutionary. The novelties in exploration, battles, interface and general structure are many, and could be accompanied by a newfound attention to what is the mythology of the Game Freak universe. It remains a technical sector not up to par with other exponents of the genre seen on Nintendo Switch, but we are sure that fans of the series will be able to make some technical compromise if mechanics and narrative are able to bring this strange mix between spin-offs to high levels. and main chapter. “

