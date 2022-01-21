Arceus, first impressions of exploration and fighting from the Japanese press – Nerd4.life

With the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus almost upon us, they have been released in Japan new previews of the work of Game Freak, which offer us details and first impressions on combat, exploration and challenge level of the game.

Famitsu talked about the new direction Pokémon Legends: Arceus has taken with respect to the ranking formula, stating that it is “completely different” compared to the games in the main series, especially when it comes to exploration.

“I can safely say that this game is completely different from previous titles. The first thing that impressed me was when I started playing it was the exhilarating feeling of moving freely in a vast world,” says the editor of Famitsu. “It’s great to be able to fly freely in the sky, especially when looking for Pokémon below you that look very small given the height”

In the same article it is also noted that in Pokémon Arceus Legends players may be confronted with demanding challenges. For example, the clash with Kleavor, the new evolution of Schyter and one of the angry royal Pokémon, is described as “surprisingly difficult for a Pokémon game”, but in any case not impossible to win.

Pokémon Legends Arceus, an image from the game

The Game Watch editors were also impressed with Pokémon Arceus Legends and say it “makes you feel like you’re really venturing into a Pokémon world.” The combat system that mixes classic mechanics with the new semi-open world formula.

“The system, which successfully combines the action of this game with traditional Pokémon battles, is excellently crafted. Also, since you are directly attacked by Pokémon, you will feel a great sense of tension when you discover a strong Pokémon.”

The editorial staff of 4Gamer was instead impressed by Wild Pokémon and their behavior, which also changes according to the time of day.

“The Pokémon that appear in the game seem to change with the weather and at night we have seen Drifloon and other nocturnal Pokémon,” explains 4Gamer. “One thing that struck me was that Drifloon was very belligerent and attacked as soon as he noticed us. Even if we don’t engage in a battle, the Pokémon attack the main character without mercy. You get the feeling that was the case before the Pokémon did. and humans started getting along. ”

“There are many new elements to this game, such as the vast world and the action, but it is not difficult to play and I was impressed that the best elements of the series, such as completing the Pokédex and enjoying the battles, are still present. “, concludes 4Gamer” If you have played Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and explored the Sinnoh region, you will enjoy this adventure in the past, I can’t wait for it to come out. ”

Pokémon Legends Arceus will be available for Nintendo Switch starting in January 28, 2022.