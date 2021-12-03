Arceus, here is the Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

In view of the arrival in the stores of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Hori announced a new Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch themed with the new anticipated game from Game Freak.

As you can see in the images below, the Hori Split Pad Pro themed Pokémon Legends: Arceus features patterns and colors that are very reminiscent of the game. In the pad on the right is Arceus, the legendary cover that will surely have a leading role in the events of the game.

Like the previous Split Pad Pro models, this variant is also designed for all users who prefer to play in portability. It is a two-part pad that basically replaces the classic Joy-Con, but characterized by larger dimensions and more ergonomic lines, therefore perfect for those with large hands. In addition, they feature larger analog buttons and sticks, two programmable rear triggers and Turbo mode. However, the controller does not support motion controls, HD Rumble and NFC function.

The new Hori Split Pad Pro will be available for $ 60 starting in January 28, 2022, or in conjunction with the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. At the moment the product is not yet pre-orderable from Amazon.it, but considering that all the other variants have previously also arrived in Italy, it is only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.1.2 has arrived today.