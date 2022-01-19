Arceus is in the hands of some players, here are the first leaks

Now at the gates of the exit of the last housework Game Freak, leaks spread by players already in possession of Pokémon Legends: Arceus invade the internet. In fact, it seems that some lucky ones have already got their hands on physical versions of the game, and do not wait to spread the first gameplay images.

Caution: the images and contents of this article may contain spoiler of Pokémon Legends: Arceus with images and information not officially released from Game Freak or Nintendo.

In fact, unpublished images of the interior and the back of the game packaging. In addition, never-before-seen gameplay scenes appear on the net that portray what presumably is theintroduction of the game with the Primeval Pokémon Arceus who presents himself to us with the name affiliated to him by humans and who welcomes us into his kingdom beyond space and time.

Images of what is likely to be thearrival of the Coach protagonist in Hisui, welcomed by Professor Laven and come on Starter Pokémon Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott, just captured by the professor in question. With some copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the hands of players, it’s only a matter of time, if not hours, before more leaks and gameplay images are made public.