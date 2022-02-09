Arceus, patch 1.0.2 available with corrections and important news – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is updated in these hours with the patch 1.0.2 available for Nintendo Switch, which brings with it some news and above all corrections and adjustments for some imperfections found in the new Game Freak game.
Patch 1.0.2 involves fixes to some bugs mainly, some of them quite importantwhich could prevent some players from progressing in the event that they presented themselves in certain circumstances, therefore the download is necessary in order to progress without problems in the adventure.
So let’s see the characteristics of the patch 1.0.2 of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available as early as February 8, 2022:
- Fixed an issue that resulted in the screen freezing offline after picking up a lost folder by throwing a ball with a Pokémon in it
- Fixed an issue that could prevent or make it excessively difficult to capture Cherrim
- Fixed an issue where an event did not take place during a particular mission, preventing progress in the game (more precise details are not provided in this regard)
- Fixed a glitch that allowed players to get the same Pokémon twice instead of once, preventing another Pokémon from being conquered. Those who have not been able to get it initially, will be able to get it again after the update (even in this case, no precise names are mentioned in this regard)