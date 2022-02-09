Arceus, patch 1.0.2 available with corrections and important news – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is updated in these hours with the patch 1.0.2 available for Nintendo Switch, which brings with it some news and above all corrections and adjustments for some imperfections found in the new Game Freak game.

Patch 1.0.2 involves fixes to some bugs mainly, some of them quite importantwhich could prevent some players from progressing in the event that they presented themselves in certain circumstances, therefore the download is necessary in order to progress without problems in the adventure.

So let’s see the characteristics of the patch 1.0.2 of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available as early as February 8, 2022: