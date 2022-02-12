Arceus Pokémon legends: curiosities and answers

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has arrived, but you still have doubts? Here are our FAQs, answers to the most frequently asked questions we have received

Still doubts about Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Well then you are in the right place: in fact today we are here to answer some of the frequently asked questionsto help you understand once and for all if this new chapter of the series is for you. So follow us and do not hesitate to scroll through the chapters to avoid previews of plot or gameplay elements that you want to discover for yourself.

What is Arceus’ role in the Hisui adventure? Arceus Let’s start from what the protagonist is from the title: Arceus. The early Pokémon is the god of the Hisui region, a deity born of a large cosmic egg before anything else. The whole adventure is permeated with his presence. Or perhaps it would be better to say his absence, since no character in the game has ever seen him, and there are also doubts about what his real form is. However, we can reveal one thing here: our protagonist saw him and it is from this meeting that a story begins that also has to deal with mysterious space-time distortions.

Is it an open world game? One of the first maps in Pokémon Legends: Arceus No, but almost. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not strictly speaking an open world game. The most common definition for this kind of experience is that of open map: starting from a central hub, which in our case is the famous Giubilo village, the player can have access to different areas, which are unlocked as the adventure progresses. Switching from one area to another requires short uploads and allows you to explore ever-changing biomes. There are sections more inspired than others, but all the maps are decidedly vast, with a finally varied terraforming: one often finds oneself forced to look for alternative ways to reach a certain objective due to a river or a cliff, while there are also some hidden caves or ancient ruins in which to come across almost by chance. The most interesting element, however, is certainly the fauna, since the encounters with Pokémon represent the most important element of the entire production.

How many Pokémon can we collect? Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokédex has many new assignments Quite. We don’t want to reveal here the exact number of monsters present in the Hisui region, but rest assured: the new setting of the Pokédexwhich requires you to “study” Pokémon through mini research assignments, makes their numbers more than enough. We can tell you that there are more than those who were present in Kanto, but of course they are not all the hundreds discovered so far. We found their adequate number and we sincerely enjoyed exploring the various maps in search of new monsters, variants and alpha versions: the tasks of the Pokédex are varied but do not diverge too much from each other, so that you can score points even without consult the Pokédex each time. In addition, some actions bring more points than others, making it rather easy to complete all the pages of Professor Laven’s encyclopedia. And we can only strongly advise you to do so.

What are the missions like? Quests and requests are at the heart of the activities of Pokémon Legends: Arceus In addition to the Pokédex assignments, the missions are connected to the research team of Team Galactic: this is busy discovering what is happening to some monsters in the region, who have suddenly become aggressive. However, they are not the only quests that we will be able to face in Hisui: the “requests” of the inhabitants are real secondary, which take up some stereotypes of the chapters of the past to insert them within a more organic structure, since they are collected in a sort of diary. While the main missions develop in a rather linear way, without major crossroads if not some alternative response in the dialogues without great effects, the requests have proved to be decidedly interesting: not only, in fact, they ask us to capture a specific pokémon or to collect a determined grass, but also to carry out real research in the field, with paths that are often not obvious and lines of dialogue that allow us to learn more about the life of this ancient region.

How do fights work? Completely renewed the battles of Pokémon Legends: Arceus Interactions with wild Pokémon are different than in the past. If in the traditional games of the series the clash with pokémon is an essential basis, for Hisui it is no longer like this: the fight is only the last resort of the capture process, and not always the simplest. In fact, our research is configured as a real hunt, made up of stalking, study of the environment and launch of the Poké Ball from the most advantageous position. Only when this approach fails, or to complete a particular pokédex assignment, is the combat, which takes place in a completely different way than in the past. The turn-based component has remained, but the general statistics have been distorted and the speed of the actions is also marked by the use of so-called techniques. Divided into quick and powerful, they respectively guarantee a higher priority of subsequent moves, at the expense of a little power compared to the basic attack, or a higher attack that sacrifices speed. In addition, they are priced in terms of Power Points, or PP, of the move used, which reduces the number of attacks. All of this leads to more dynamic and unpredictable clashes, even if the balance still needs some filing. The subordination of the fights, however, is also evident from the number of coaches we can face: they are very few, and their challenges always come at specific moments in the plot to test our growth.

What types of Poké Balls are there? In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Balls change from tradition The change of perspective also affects the types of Poké Ball that go hand in hand with the classic ones. If in the previous chapters the special spheres change effectiveness based on the Pokémon to be captured, here the situation is reversed and everything is managed according to the trainer: is he behind an unsuspecting Pokémon? Well, then he will use a Weight Ball. Must he catch a pokémon flying fast in the sky? In this case the only solution is to throw a Piuma Ball, so as to reach it even at a great distance. To get them, then, it is no longer necessary to go in search of a Pokémon Market. In fact, during the exploration we constantly come across different apricots and pebbles, which with the right recipe allow us to create the Ball that we need most at that moment on the fly.