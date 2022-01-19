Arceus Pokémon Legends Leak: models of all new Pokémon revealed

One week after the official arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the leaks began to be scattered around the web. This time, through the various leakers who have been protagonists of the last few months, the models of the new Pokémon that will be part of the Hisui’s Pokédex, to be crafted and completed in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Caution: the images and contents of this article may contain spoiler of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with images and information not officially released from Game Freak or Nintendo.

PoryLeeks has published a Google Drive file on his Twitter profile, in which it is possible to see all the monsters not yet revealed, including the new evolved forms of Hisui’s starting Pokémon. In the link, there are also the chromatic versions of the creature models, which then, as expected, will be present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

At the moment, it is not confirmed whether the material released by the leakers is actually true, but it does not appear to be false. Below are the images of the new Pokémon not yet revealed. Don’t go any further if you want to avoid spoilers.