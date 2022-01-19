Arceus Pokémon Legends Leak: Show all new Poké Balls

After the first leaks of the past few hours, the entire Pokémon Legends: Arceus was subjected to the datamine, from which they emerged, on the Twitter profile of LEAKS Center And Eclipse, Even the new types of Poké Balls which will be featured in the title out on January 28th.

Among the Spheres shown we recognize the classic Poké Ball, Mega Ball, Ultra Ball and Peso Ball and one that, due to the red color, could be similar to Pregio Ball. Among others there is also one Ball unpublished, painted with wings which immediately leads to think of the Flying type. Notable to observe as Peso Ball e Flying Ball exist in three degrees of effectiveness different – basic, intermediate and advanced – following the “evolution” of the traditional Poké Ball.

The Poké Balls featured in the game

Of fundamental importance to note that among the Poké Balls that can be used in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with an ancient design, there is also one that uses the modern pattern, which we were used to in the main series.

In addition, this new Sphere uses the greenish colors of Pokémon HOME: could this be the tool where Pokémon captured in the past will be contained within the cloud? We will certainly find out later what its function will be.