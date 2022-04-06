Arceus, reduced to 315 euros in this offer pack at MediaMarkt

No matter how many rivals come your way (Steam Deck, of course), Nintendo Switch remains the true and undisputed queen of the portable/hybrid console sector. Such is its success that many users acquire it today despite having been with us for a few years. And if we are evaluating your purchase, beware of this interesting offer that now stars in MediaMarkt.

Console – Nintendo Switch, 6.2″, Joy-Con, Blue and Neon Red + Pokémon Legends: Arceus

We can take home Nintendo Switch, the original model, along with Pokémon Legends: Arceus for just 315 euros. A reduction of 30.99 euros that translates to practically getting this popular title for free. This is a great opportunity for those who want to launch the Nintendo Switch together with a game that will entertain us for dozens of hours.

If we want to take advantage of the promotion we will have to add the pack to the shopping cart to see this interesting discount applied. Otherwise, both products would cost us a total of 345.99 euros if we purchased them separately.





Nintendo Switch needs no introduction at this point, but It should be noted that it is the original version of the Nintendo console. So with it we get a 6.3-inch screen, the possibility of exchanging the Joy-Con and a dock to use in television mode.

And with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, more of the same: the long-awaited final installment of the Pokémon saga introduces a gameplay hitherto unpublished in these video games and transports us to a past in which the relationship between humans and Pokémon was not yet the one we know in the rest of the franchise.