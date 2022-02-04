Arceus super sells, PS5 non-existent – Nerd4.life

Another successful week for Nintendo Switch in Japan which, according to the Japanese rankings of Famitsu, dominates the hardware sales and the top 10 software, where the competition, in particular PS5the only platform with a minimum of chance to have its say on the eastern market, appears increasingly non-existent.

Software sales (January 24-30, 2022)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,424,657 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 19,169 (833,192) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 14,951 (2,483,102) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,064 (4,400,203) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,986 (4,739,797) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,663 (2,496,078) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,695 (7,166,966) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,733 (3,059,839) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 7,127 (2,307,549) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,749 (2,5814,176)

Hardware sales (January 24-30, 2022)

Switch OLED Model – 46,947 (1,077,288) Switch – 32,331 (17,927,296) Switch Lite – 19,800 (4,530,354) PlayStation 5 – 21,871 (1,128,590) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,468 (208,748) Xbox Series X – 1,098 (76,983) Xbox Series S – 598 (59,051) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 267 (1,181,306) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,302)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuted by selling 1,424,657 copies. This is the second best debut ever for a Nintendo Switch title, after Animal Crossing: New Horizons. On the hardware side, the Switch family placed another 99,078 units, compared to 23,339 for the PS5 family. Xbox follows with 1,696 units. That Microsoft consoles sell poorly in Japan shouldn’t make the news anymore. Note the stamina of PS4, which sold 11 units. Who knows who the lucky ones will be.