Archaeologists found a sarcophagus under Notre Dame

James 18 mins ago News, World Leave a comment 30 Views

Notre Dame bells ring again in support of Ukraine 0:54

(CNN) — Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre Dame Cathedral, along with fragments of a chancel screen, offering new insight into the history of the building, currently under reconstruction after the devastating 2019 fire.

Dating back to the 12th century, Notre Dame Cathedral commissioned excavation work inside the cathedral as a precautionary measure before the installation of scaffolding needed to restore a 100-meter-high wooden ridge cap.

Notre Dame sarcophagus

The 14th-century lead sarcophagus discovered on the floor of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

“The floor of the transept has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” said French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, adding that the excavation work will last until March 25.

The excavation site is under a stony layer dating back to the 18th century, but some lower levels date back to the 14th century, and some even to the early 13th century, the culture ministry said.

Christophe Besnier of the National Archaeological Institute of France, said: “We were able to send a small camera inside which showed remains of cloth, organic matter such as hair and plant remains.”

“The fact that these plants are still there indicates that the content has been very well preserved.”

Notre Dame sarcophagus

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot visits the Notre Dame Cathedral archaeological research site following the discovery of a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, in Paris, on March 15, 2022. Credit: Julien de Rosa/ AFP/Getty Images

Archaeologists maintain that the lead sarcophagus likely belonged to a high-ranking dignitary and said it could date to the 14th century, which, if confirmed, would make it an incredible find.

The excavation also revealed a pit immediately below the cathedral floor, which was probably built around 1230, at the time of the cathedral’s construction, one of the earliest examples of French Gothic.

The Notre Dame fire shocked France, with Parisians crying and tourists watching in disbelief as the fire brought down the cathedral’s spire.

Source link

About James

Check Also

These Ukrainian women fled their country and now they return to fight

What is the role of Ukrainian women in the war? 1:05 Przemysl, Poland (CNN) –– …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved