Archaic human remains found in Samaná are 5,300 years old

Archaic human remains recently found at an archaeological site in Samaná (northeast of the Dominican Republic) date back 5,300 years, according to carbon tests 14 to which the bones were subjected, whose age was believed to be much lower, about 3,000 years.

The archaeologist responsible for that excavation, Spaniard Adolfo López, told Efe his surprise at the results, which contribute even more importance to the discovery of that placeof which you can already say that it is “the oldest human-occupied site in the Dominican Republic.”

“They are the first Dominicans. We have had a tremendous surprisesaid López, whose team has worked for four years in the area, which houses an archaic ritual burial site that is allowing researchers to elucidate who the ancestors of the population of the Antilles were.

López stressed the importance of having the opportunity to study the DNA of “remains found in situ, with the whole set of cultural materials and all the excavation information”, since it is something “unique, nothing like this had ever been done in the Caribbean”.

Carrying out the study means that, “for the first time, we are going to find out what the first inhabitants of the island were like”, who would later populate Cuba, and of whom “there are no older antecedents on other islands”, explained the archaeologist , whose theory is that these humans came directly from Venezuela.

“We are not sure yet“, but having this information “is a cultural event for the entire Caribbean” that will allow us to know how they lived, how they buried the dead, what tools they used, what they ate, what they hunted… “Of all these things we are finding out now,” he said.

Among their hunting objectives there were already extinct animal species, such as the giant sloths (relatives of the current ones), as can be deduced from the discovery of remains of that mammal and various arrowheads with which their human predators shot them down, so ” we already know when they became extinct” and at whose hands.

the find has aroused great interest among archeology specialists from the Caribbean and it seems that the site could become a place of pilgrimage for international researchers, especially during the VII Congress of Archeology and Anthropology of the Museum of the Dominican Man to be held between October 12 and 15 in Santo Domingo.

In addition, Harvard University is sending a team to take DNA samples from the skulls and view the site; from Cuba they will go to study if those first settlers had agriculture; The director of the Paris Man Museum, André Delpuech, will also visit the site, and a group of experts from France have already passed through the site to take samples of the ceramics.