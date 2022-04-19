Archangel reiterates that he will return to Venezuela when Maduro leaves power

Reggaeton player Arcángel said once again that he will not come to Venezuela while Nicolás Maduro is in power.

In a video published on his networks, the 36-year-old singer addressed the Venezuelan producers who have contacted him to offer him presentations in the country.

“This is for the people of Venezuela. I am going to say something to the promoters of Venezuela: I was already very clear, until that man (Maduro) comes out of there I will not go there “, he claimed.

He also criticized the crisis conditions in which some Venezuelans live: “They have one of one’s favorite countries having work and I do not agree with all that stuff.”

Arcangel says that he is not going to come to Venezuela. He asks the promoters not to call him, that he is not going to come. That as soon as we reach democracy, he comes and sings for free. pic.twitter.com/hmqdgaFZVO – Luis Serrano (@akaLuisSerrano) April 19, 2022

He added: “Stop calling me, offering me money, I’m not going to go there. I said it: the first time I go to Venezuela it will be free, I will not charge a peso, I am not interested in a penny, but I will give joy to a free people.

This year the music scene has been reactivated with concerts by international artists. Alejandro Fernández, Morat and Sech have been some of those first presentations. Other figures such as Kany García, Natti Natasha, Prophetic Culture, Camila, Sin Bandera, among others, are confirmed for the coming months.

