Archbishop of Queen Elizabeth asks to be ‘benevolent’ with Prince Andrew

After the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will talk about pardoning Prince Andrew before the press, the religious clarifies that Queen Elizabeth has the right to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in the presence of all his children. Even if that means being “benevolent” to the Duke of York.

Queen Isabel. Photo: Archive

Will the English people be able to indulge the Duke of York?

about to start the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Archbishop of Canterbury has come out to the press to clarify his comments on Prince Andrewwho has been accused of sexual abuse and fraud.

The archbishop recently confessed to the ITV television network that the English people should be more “lenient” with Prince Andrew, “because he tries to correct his mistakes” and crimes of a sexual nature are private or personal, according to his criteria. .

Prince Andrew. Photo: File.

The Archbishop of Canterbury defends the presence of Prince Andrew in the Platinum Jubilee

But now the leader, the Anglican church, clarifies that he was not only talking about forgiveness to Prince Andrew; but also of the need to assume the consequences of acts. “In the interview they asked me about forgiveness, and I think there are differences between forgiveness and the need to assume the consequences. They are essential elements of justice, reconciliation and compassion, understood from the Christian perspective,” he stressed.

He also stressed that Queen Elizabeth, who celebrates 70 years on the throne, has the right to celebrate with all her children and loved ones. Meghan and Harry as well as Prince Andrew will be part of the Platinum Jubileebut they will not be on the royal balcony for Trooping the colour, because only active members of the monarchy have been invited.

