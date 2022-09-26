Archbishop sees no problem with Bukele seeking re-election

The Archbishop of San Salvador, José Luis Escobar Alas, sees no objection to the current President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, seeking a second presidential candidacy and described as unprecedented that the population ask for his re-election.

“Then the discussion can always be done, of course, but it seems that things are given.”

Monsignor Jose Luis Escobar Alas,

Archbishop of San Salvador.

Monsignor Escobar recalled that there is already a resolution of the Constitutional Chamber that endorsed, in September 2021, the immediate presidential re-election and said that according to his understanding said resolution is mandatory for what he believes that the discussion can be done, but there is already facts to register his candidacy, then, he mentioned that even the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) issued a statement accepting the resolution of the Chamber.

“On the other hand, the Court has also issued a ruling on the subject, interpreting the Constitution, in such a way that it can be re-elected and immediately the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said that it would comply with the ruling, which in itself is a ruling that I understand is mandatory compliance”, added the prelate.

On September 15, during the independence speech, Bukele announced that he will seek to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, again, a year after the Constitutional Chamber elected by Nuevas Ideas enabled immediate presidential re-election on September 3. of 2021.

Respect at the UN

Escobar Alas also referred to President Bukele’s speech before the United Nations (UN) and considers that it is correct that the Salvadoran president has asked for respect for the country, adding that although El Salvador is no longer a colony, there are similar attitudes of the more developed nations relative to poor countries.

The Catholic leader added that it is good that nations work in mutual respect so that there are healthy relations, since he recognized the importance of foreign trade for El Salvador.

Re-election: what happened in El Salvador

Why was it previously said that immediate re-election was not allowed and today it is?

1.- Constitution of 1983

The Constitution has five provisions that require presidential alternation and one that prohibits certain officials from being a presidential candidate.

2.- Article 152

An article indicates that someone who has held the presidency for six months before the immediately preceding period cannot be a presidential candidate.

3.- The resolution

On September 3, 2021, the Constitutional Chamber clarified that the prohibition applies to the most recent former president and not to the current one.

