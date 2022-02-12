‘Archeology of laughter’, a book and an exhibition on Gigi Proietti in Florence

The artists of the association Ali organize from 21 to 26 February in the Library “Filippo Buonarroti“of the Municipality of Florence an exhibition of the works dedicated to Gigi Proietti. The inauguration is scheduled for February 23 at 5:30 pm on the occasion of the presentation of the book “Laughter archeology“(Casa Editrice Sillabe) containing reproductions of the drawings, paintings, sculptures that the artists created inspired by the charismatic figure of the great Roman showman, who died at the age of 80 on 2 November 2020 on the same day as his birthday.

The volume was created on the initiative ofCultural Association Center for Psychology of Art and Expressive Psychotherapies CSPA-APS and the curators Paola Dei And Franco Mariotti say that “Proietti has contributed to the well-being of its viewers with a smile and a laugh which, as we know, improves blood circulation, helps prevent cardiovascular disease, fights anxiety and depression. Dedicating a book to him is one way to keep him still a a little bit with us and to introduce the new generations to the magic of theater, cinema and entertainment “.

The testimonies of those who met him

“Archeology of laughter” is a multifaceted and original text that brings together the contributions of academics, directors, film critics, writers and poetesses, or of the simple public that has kept the indirect knowledge of the brilliant actor of the daring television appearances.

The sonnet by Enrico Montesanoa shrewd walker who with Gigi Proietti shared the set of the famous film “Horse Fever”, 1976, by Steno, and subsequently in 2002 the sequel “La Mandrakata” by Carlo Vanzina, together with the poetry of the actor Piefrancesco Favino.

The testimonies unfold on the thread of a memory that never becomes nostalgic but is imbued with the immense artistic vitality of Proietti who still spurs, questions, indicates directions, perhaps slyly with the expression “unpunished”.

Enrico Vanzina he says of him: “He was able to put everyone who acted with him at ease, he made them enter an acting rhythm that is hardly easy to achieve. This is certainly due to him because he was really Mozart in this”. Matteo Garrone, who entrusted him with the part of Mangiafuoco in his “Pinocchio”, explains that he was “An extraordinary actor with a great comic and dramatic register with a face that has a popular force”.

Unforgettable in terms of film dubbing, Flavio De Bernardinishistorian and scholar of Cinema and Theater, defines it “Body of voice along all the calibrated, double and dubbed interpretations”, while Franco Montini, journalist and film critic, observes that “He had both the vocal ability to change the tone and rhythm of his voice, and the ability to completely strip himself of his personality to put himself at the service of the actor on duty”. Luigi Proietti voiced Donald Sutherland in Casanova’s Federico FelliniSylvester Stallone in “Rocky”, Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando, Sean Connery, but also Sylvester in the Disney films.

The students of the Performing Arts Laboratory

Sympathy, affection, gratitude. Reading what the students of the Performing Arts Laboratory wrote for the Maestro, acting school conceived and desired by Gigi Proietti, who became famous actors, one can grasp many nuances all linked to an uninterrupted track, to a permanent circularity of emotions. Very strong, delicate, heartfelt and accomplice, the homage of Pino Quartullo who states: “During the recording of the television variety” Actor my love “he told me that my clown was a handsome and handsome boy, who hid frailty and insecurities. And on that I worked then later in many films, on the declination of myself in a comedy key “.

Gianfranco Iannuzzo he specifies: “He argued that telling jokes was a small dramaturgy. It could happen that in a course of 25 only 10 they continued their career as an actor, but everyone could remember having had the opportunity to discover many things about themselves”.

For Massimo Wertmuller he was an “older brother, an example to follow because he was able to convey very important aspects of work with great lightness”. Lightning and overflowing in his humanity, winking in the flashes of a good-naturedly sardonic, corrosive ironic theatricality, Gigi Proietti, has been remembered by Renato Zero as someone who “knew how to love and mistreat people”, a second father, however, for Alessandro Gassmann.

It is Proietti himself, however, who lights up the most icastic and Romanesque lightning on himself by stating: “I could be your friend in a minute, but if you don’t know how to laugh, I walk away. Who doesn’t know laughs, makes me suspicious”.

