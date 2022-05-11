Archie and Lilibet, excluded from great-grandchildren’s tribute to Elizabeth II

This does not mean that we will see them publicly, unless something changes at the last minute. And it is that, in the first place, the queen made the decision that they appear on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace only active members of the royal family and their respective children, which leaves out the prince Harry and Meghan Marklebecause since 2020 they resigned from their role after deciding to become independent and move to Canada first and then to California, where they currently live.

Although there would be one more opportunity to see the Sussex children, it will not happen, as the two little ones will not be in England when the Royal Windsor Horse Show next sunday when 10 of the 12 great-grandchildren of Isabel II will have a special participation.

The Prince and Princess of Cambridge with Prince Edward’s children, James and Louise. Lady Louise will be in charge of leading the carriage where the queen’s great-grandchildren travel.

(Shutterstock)



According to him Sunday Timesthe prince george8 years old, the princess charlotteof 7, the prince louisof 4, Savannah and Phillips Islanddaughters of Peter Phillips, aged 11 and 10 respectively, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindallchildren of Zara Tindall, aged 8, 3 and 1, August BrooksbankSon of the princess eugenia1 year old, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzithe 7-month-old daughter of Princess Beatrice, will appear in one of the carriages at the grand finale of the show.

The chariot will be pulled by none other than the queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of prince edwardwho inherited from his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburghthe passion for car racing, a sport in which he has already competed.

It will be the first time August and Sienna, grandchildren of Prince Andrew, will be seen in public. August, Eugenia’s firstborn, has appeared on his mother’s Instagram, but Sienna has not yet.