Archimedes’ call, Shakira’s slack and Julien Clerc’s 75th birthday!

The group Archimedes launch a crowdfunding for his new album. Archimède, you discovered them 10 years ago with their hit ”Le bonheur”:

Archimedes are 2 brothers, Nico and Fred. After leaving the classic circuit of record labels which at the moment, we’re not going to lie to each other, rather prefer rappers or kids on TV, they decided to continue their career as freelancers. They have a goal of €50,000 to release their new album ”Frères”, if you want to be part of it, go to the ULULE platform, collection continues until October 24.

Go a little thought for Shakira, it’s not going well at the moment! After a stormy divorce following the deceptions of her footballer husband Gerard Pique, Shakira will find herself in court for tax fraud, accused by the Spanish courts of having cheated on her taxes 10 years ago, she still risks 8 years in prison and a fine of 20 million euros! It’s worth it double-check the pre-completed declarationeh, friends?

And today, Julien Clerc is 75 years old ! Since his first record in 1968 we sing Juju, we cry Juju, we dance Juju, we get married we divorce but always with Juju… 26 studio albums, hits galore, and his ”Happy Days” tour which continues until next spring.,… In short! Happy birthday Julien Clerc, we love you so much.

