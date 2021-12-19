World

Architect Richard Rogers died at 88

Richard Rogers, winner of the Pritzker Prize, died in London at the age of 88. The Italian-British architect, who hhe designed the Center Pompidou in Paris together with Renzo Piano, he had also signed the Lloyd’s of London building and the Millennium Dome in Greenwich. Born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Rogers moved to England at a young age, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s degree from Yale University in the United States.

His projects, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, have been awarded the critical acclaim with the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Prize. When awarded him the Pritzker Prize in 2017, the jury praised him for “revolutionizing museums, transforming what were once elite monuments into popular places of social and cultural exchange, woven into the heart of the city.”

Rogers was awarded the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall Art Gallery in 2014 in recognition of his contribution to architecture and urbanism.

