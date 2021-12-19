Architect Richard Rogers died at 88: he was born in Florence, where his ancestors had moved from England decades earlier, but when the Second World War broke out he and his family had returned to live in the United Kingdom. His first major project was the Pompidou Center in Paris, built together with the Italian architects Renzo Piano and Gianfranco Franchini.

The center, which is one of the main exhibition spaces and cultural centers of the city, was designed in 1971 and inaugurated six years later: it is famous for its postmodern architecture, which contrasts with the style of the Parisian neighborhoods that surround it: the architects in fact positioned the colored water pipes and ducts of the ventilation system outside the building, as well as the tube escalator used to enter it, which can be seen next to the facade.

Among his other best-known works are the Millennium Dome (now called The O2), a large exhibition complex built in London in 1999, Terminal 4 of Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain, and the seat of the European Court of human rights, in Strasbourg, France. In 2007 he had won the Pritzker Prize, the most important prize in the world for architecture.

