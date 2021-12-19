Architect Richard Rogers died, with Piano he designed the Center Pompidou- Corriere.it

World

Architect Richard Rogers died, with Piano he designed the Center Pompidou

Pioneer of the “High Tech” movement, winner of the Pritzker Prize in 2007. Among his most famous works, the Lloyd’s headquarters in London and the Three World Trade Center in New York

The Italian-British architect Richard Rogers, winner of the 2007 Pritzker Prize, has died at the age of 88. With Renzo Piano he designed the Pompidou Center in Paris. He was born in Florence on 23 July 1933 to parents of British origin, who then returned to their country of origin. Having become Lord Rogers of Riverside, he had sat in the House of Lords since 1996. “He died in peace,” said Matthew Freud, president and founder of the communications agency Freuds.

He was among the pioneers, with Norman Foster, of “High-Tech” movement, which developed in England in the late 1960s, with steel structures and pipes visible from the outside and glass facades: functional elements were displayed rather than hidden. Like the ventilation pipes that, beyond the Center Pompidou, characterize the Lloyd’s Towers, in London, in the heart of the City, the headquarters of the insurance company inaugurated in 1986. Or like the tie rods of the Millennium Dome, also in the English capital. Rogers also built the European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg, the offices in Berlin at Potsdamer Platz, a terminal at Madrid’s Barajas airport. And the Three World Trade Center in New York, with its 356 meters high (considering the spiers), opened to the public in 2018.

