Architectural barrier bonus 75%, here’s how to get it

27/01/2022 – The 2022 Budget Law introduced a deduction of 75% of the expenses incurred in 2022 to allow everyone to move around the house freely and safely.

To illustrate the new facility, the Revenue Agency has published the Guide ‘Tax benefits for people with disabilities’.

Barrier bonus 75% until 31 December 2022, for everyone

The deduction for the removal of architectural barriers in existing buildings – explains the Agency – is not reserved for people with disabilities, but everyone can use it. The purpose, in fact, is to make homes truly accessible.

The bonus is equal to 75% of the expenses incurred between 1 January and 31 December 2022, to be spread over 5 years, and can be deduction; alternatively, it can assign credit or ask for it discount on invoice.

The deduction must be calculated on a total not more than:

– 50,000 eurosfor single-family buildings or for real estate units located inside multi-family buildings that are functionally independent and with independent access from the outside;

– 40,000 eurosmultiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building, for buildings consisting of two to eight real estate units;

– 30,000 eurosmultiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building, for buildings consisting of more than eight real estate units.

The subsidy is due for all interventions aimed at breaking down architectural barriers, even those of plant automation, i.e. home automationand in case of replacement of the plants for the costs of disposal and remediation of materials.

However, the Guide specifies, to benefit from the 75% bonus, all interventions must comply with the requirements of the Ministerial Decree 236 of June 14, 1989 on the accessibility, adaptability and visitability of private buildings.

Architectural barriers, other facilities

The 75% architectural barrier bonus it is added to those already in force to eliminate architectural barriers in existing buildings. In fact, those who carry out interventions to encourage mobility inside and outside the home for people with severe disabilities, can benefit from two other bonuses extended by the 2022 budget law.

The first is the renovation bonusthe 50% personal income tax deduction, calculated on a maximum amount of 96,000 euros, of the expenses incurred up to 31 December 2024.

The second is the superbonus for “towed” interventions. In this case, to request the 110% deduction, it is necessary that the demolition works of architectural barriers (“towed”) are carried out jointly with works to improve energy performance (“driving” works) such as thermal insulation of the surfaces opaque or to replace existing winter air conditioning systems.