Architecture and engineering firms, in 2020 the volume of business grew by 45.7%

10/05/2022 – The decline in GDP of 8.9% compared to 2019 was the plastic representation of the sudden deceleration of production activities following the first and second lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020.

However, the Study Center of the National Council of Engineers (CNI) invites us to observe the crisis phenomena and the resilience at multiple speeds revealed by the first data on tax returns for 2020 published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) .

Give her tax returns for the tax year 2020 related to 4,155,357 VAT payers – points out the CNI – one emerges decrease in turnover of 10.23%, congruent with the decline in GDP of almost 9%. This decrease substantially corresponds to the decline of a fairly significant part of the production system, also represented by self-employed work. But, on the 22 production sectors in which taxpayers with VAT numbers are distributed, only 3 registered an increase in turnover.

In particular – the Engineers observe -, the “Professional, scientific and technical activities“Have registered a 2.9% increase, followed by the information and communication services sector. At the same time, there have been areas of self-employment in which the decline in turnover in 2020 exceeded 20%, as in the case of the activities of tourist services, accommodation and catering.

Architecture and engineering firms, turnover up 45.7% in 2020

The striking fact, adds the CNI, is that the sector with the greatest increase in turnover is, precisely in the year of the great recession, that of “Activities of architecture and engineering firms – testing and technical analysis“, with a 45.7% increasefirst overall, followed by + 40.7% of the activities of the postal services sector and courier activities.

It is important to note – according to the Study Center – that the Mef analysts themselves underline that the growth in the turnover of engineering and architecture firms could be connected to the launch of extraordinary measures for the recovery and efficiency of the building heritagein particular through the so-called Super bonus 110%.

This is certainly true – adds the CNI -, although in 2020 these measures, launched in July, began to activate new investments only marginally; as known, the real expansionary effect of these measures was triggered in the second quarter of 2021.

It is very likely – the Engineers continue – that the consistent growth recorded through tax returns was the result of at least two concomitant factors: on the one hand widespread propensity of professional firms to resume small and large pending jobs immediately after the first lockdown and from look for new orders also in the public sphere thanks to the strong resumption of calls for tenders.

On the other hand, as mentioned, the announcement effect and then the start of the first projects with Superbonus 110% in November and December 2020although in small numbers, they were the prerogative of engineering and architecture firms, sufficient to contribute in a short period of time to the exceptional push forward, with growth of over 40%.

According to the CNI, the particular expansionary effect that has characterized, in a period of marked stagnation, the professional studies sector beyond the actual entity of the numbers, pushes to some considerations.

Despite the difficulties, the sector of engineering and architecture services (SIA) showed an interesting ability to react, fully using all the tools available to buffer a situation that in the first part of the year 2020 had suddenly appeared dramatic. Already in May (at the height of the pandemic) and in September 2020, two surveys by the CNI Study Center on those enrolled in the Register identified a widespread sense of disorientation among the studies engineering and an equally widespread proactive attitude among professionalsaimed at taking advantage of the lockdown to propose new orders and prepare for tenders called by public administrations.

A second important aspect – according to the CNI – is that the crisis and the rules to combat the recession, drawn up in 2020, have undoubtedly put the issues of energy efficiency in buildings, their securing in an anti-seismic key, the recovery and rehabilitation of the building heritage and urban regeneration. It is certain that already in September 2020 for many professional firms, the demand for consultancy and design has undergone a certain acceleration, as shown by the investigations conducted at that time by the CNI Study Center. This means that the engineering and architecture sector has represented in many ways a sort of “prop”, albeit of limited dimensions, preventing the crisis from going even deeper.

A system made up of many small professional firms – explains the Study Center – was able to leverage a significant capital of skills by improving its positioning, while the rest of the market recorded a marked decline. Flexibility, adaptability to situations, search for new customers they have, perhaps unexpectedly, revealed a new face of architectural engineering studies, a lesson in “resilience” with many interesting aspects.

“There growth in the activities of engineering and architecture firms in a dramatic year like 2020, as emerges from the data of the Ministry of Finance – says Armando Zambrano, President of CNI – returns the image of a sector in which many professionals have been able to rely only on their own skills, trying in every way to obtain new niches of market”.

“Not wasting time immediately after the most acute phase of the crisis – continues Zambrano – was, in our opinion, what contributed to the most part of the results certified through tax returns. The Superbonus they also boosted the growth effect and this confirms the importance of policies of this type, which have activated an expansionary process necessary for the country in a dramatic phase, despite the fact that the government today expresses a different opinion that we respect, but on which we ask for a comparison “.

“The Mef data show that if the measures on the recovery of the building stock had not taken place, the recession phase would have been worse of what it turned out to be. This should at least lead us to think at least of reshaping Superbonus operations after 2025 ”.

“The data on the trend in the turnover of Engineering and Architecture studies in 2020, certified by the Mef – says Giuseppe Margiotta, President of the CNI Study Center – allow us to read more clearly what our Study Center had found between those enrolled in the year of the crisis: that is an accentuated ability to adapt but above all a widespread proactive attitude despite the climate of great disorientation.

“From the surveys – continues Margiotta – it was evident that professional firms were continuously at work. Sure, in that 45% growth there is certainly a high level of inequality: the more experienced structures have moved earlier and have tried to reposition themselves while the smallest and especially the youngest in 2020 will probably not have recorded such widespread positive performances “.

“What is important for the moment, however, is to look at the phenomenon as a whole. With some pride we can say that our sectorthat of the SIAs, made up of a multiplicity of skills spread throughout the territory, did not give up on difficulties and it helped to mitigate a recession that we will remember for a long time“- concludes Margiotta.