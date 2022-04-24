Architecture and history emerge in Rubén Darío street

The removal of hundreds of informal stalls on this road now allows the appreciation of different architectural designs and will facilitate their study.

Emblematic buildings such as the Telegraph, with historical, cultural and architectural value, can now be seen from top to bottom and can be studied and preserved as part of the heritage of the city of San Salvador and its inhabitants.

This is how the architect Víctor Manuel Rivas, from the Technological University, suggests it. Together with him, El Diario de Hoy took a virtual tour through the images of buildings that can be carefully observed along Rubén Darío Street, after hundreds of informal stalls were dismantled by order of the San Salvador mayor’s office.

It may interest you: PHOTOS: This is what Rubén Darío Street looks like after the eviction of vendors

The route of any pedestrian can start next to the National Palace. The building, built in 1903, was known by the people of the capital as The Palace of Coffee, because, as Rivas recalled, it was built with the money that the Salvadoran State received with the taxes paid by a prosperous coffee sector at the beginning of the 20th century. This palace was designed by José Emilio Alcaine and built under the direction of Pascasio González Erazo.

Walking towards the Hula-Hula, the pedestrian comes across the Antonio Bou building, designed by the architect Filipo Brutus Targa Dubois and built between 1923 and 1927.

The art nouveau style building is evidence that El Salvador has and had buildings that followed the prevailing trends in Europe at that time. Inside it was a hardware store and, in the 90s, a fast food restaurant.

Next to the Antonio Bou building stands the Telegraph. Architect Rivas explains that it was built around 1936, during the period of President Maximiliano Hernández Martínez. “This building could be classified as eclectic… A mixture of various styles”, such as Art Deco and Romanesque, which has decorative elements of different materials, such as concrete, brick and glass.

Rivas recalled that this building had an urban value, since the inhabitants of the capital used to go there to send telegrams and make long-distance telephone calls, when the use of social networks and cell phones did not yet exist or become popular.

“This is another of the buildings whose first level was hidden by all the sales and from which it is now possible to make a comprehensive aesthetic assessment of its eclectic style,” Rivas valued.

Leaving the Telégrafo and moving towards Parque Bolívar, the pedestrian comes across the Plaza Centro, where Simán Centro operated in the 1970s and early 1980s. The architect Rivas highlighted the use of concrete and glass in this building; whose facade of the first level stood out for the showcases from which passers-by could contemplate the interior of the department store. “The use of the first escalators also stood out, as well as those that the National Library had,” recalled Rivas.

The architect considers that the dismantling of the informal premises, which prevented seeing the first floors of these and other buildings on Rubén Darío Street, will allow more detailed investigations to be carried out on their architectural characteristics and their historical and cultural value.

RETURN TO HOME