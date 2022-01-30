Archive 81 – Alternative universes, ten films to see if you liked the series | Cinema

Archive 81 – Alternate Universes is on Netflix

Archive 81 – Alternative universes is having a remarkable and unexpected success, at least judging by the few metrics that are available when it comes to a Netflix product: readings, engagement, positioning on social networks and search engines, et cetera. Remarkable because it has been talked about a little everywhere, often with enthusiasm and even in very mainstream places where horror usually struggles to find a place. Unexpected because the series created by Rebecca Sonnenshine and based on this podcast of 2016 has, at least apparently, very few elements that are appealing to a wide audience.

First of all Archive 81 – Alternative universes is found footage or at least presents itself as such, and in recent years this label has lost much of its charm, replaced by deep sighs and rolling eyes (which is not really found footage but rather a series that talks about how a found footage is born is another matter that we have deepened in the review). And then because it is not easy to “enter” the series on the first try: the first episodes are slow and circular, and they take a lot of time to present the place and the characters and very little to really make the plot progress; and if your competition is an entire content platform, the risk of immediately losing audience attention is very high.

but yet Archive 81 – Alternative universes is very popular, perhaps because it also contains that same element of speculation and mystery that made the success of another unlikely hit like Dark. It certainly is helped by the fact that it is a deeply cinephilic and even nostalgic series; not however, as often happens, fixed with a single period that attempts to replicate in all its forms, but with a broader look at the entire history of cinema. The series is full of more or less direct quotes, but above all it will leave you with a great desire to watch other similar stuff. Here we recommend (in strict alphabetical order) ten films that, in one way or another, are related to Archive 81and that you should see to appreciate it a little more.

In Venice… a shocking red December

The first suggestion comes directly from Rebecca Sonnenshine, who, speaking of her inspirations, mentioned some obvious facts (including the very obvious X-Files) but also revealed that she was inspired by what she calls “paranoid thrillers from the 1970s”. Including precisely the film by Nicolas Roeg with Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie, in which the story of a * serial killer, issues related to the paranormal and the possibility of communicating with spirits, and a long reflection on the devastating effects that loss of a daughter cause in the parents. The film plays often, as it does too Archive 81with the juxtaposition of past and present.

Candyman

Perhaps the first (or second, as we will see very soon) film that comes to mind as soon as you start following the story of Melody, who moves into a social housing building and discovers, at her expense, its darkest secrets. . It must be said that Archive 81 it is less racially connoted, and in general almost devoid of the sociological subtext it renders Candyman a masterpiece, but you can’t have it all.

The black house

Speaking of subtexts, politics and class issues, here’s a 1991 film about weird things happening in a disturbing building inhabited by one of the most hideous couples in the history of cinema. The same goes for Candyman: The black house it is also, perhaps above all, a social satire, while Archive 81 she is more interested in weirdness as such, in mystery, in the taste of enigma and its resolution.

Rosemary’s Baby

And here is the second film that immediately comes to mind as soon as one begins to follow the story of Melody who, like Rosemary Woodhouse, moves into a new condominium with the best intentions in the world and discovers in spite of herself that, behind the facade of respectability and good manners, his neighbors hide the most classic of horrible secrets. The development is obviously different and in Archive 81 (SPOILER!) Rosemary’s name is Jessica, but they are details: the moment Dina Shihabi sets foot at the Visser, Mia Farrow’s mind immediately runs.

Session 9

Brad Anderson’s deeply forgotten psychological horror, equally forgotten director who made Christian Bale lose weight by 30 kg for The sleepless manis the perfect movie if the thing you liked the most of Archive 81 it is the idea of ​​reconstructing the past using audiovisual evidence. In the case of Session 9 there is only audio without video, and the setting is an abandoned psychiatric hospital and not an apartment building, but they are details.

The Blair Witch Project

We know, we have said that this series is not found footage and then we recommend the progenitor of all modern found footage. The point is, it’s impossible not to mention TWBP talking about Archive 81partly because that style (hand-held camera, lopsided shots, zero editing) is cited over and over again every time Dan looks at an old Melody tape, partly because there is a link between Daniel Myrick’s film and Eduardo Sanchez and the culture of creepypasta, one of the main references of Archive 81.

The Empty Man

We mention it because the series and the film by David Prior share an actor, Evan Jonigkeit, but not only: in both works we talk about cults, apocalypse, cosmic horror, but also ghosts and apparitions, in a soup of influences ranging from Lovecraft to folk horror to digital horror and urban legends. The Empty Man he had the misfortune of going out in the middle of the pandemic and not being able to make a visit to the cinema even for one night, but if you want to recover it, you can find it on Disney + Star.

The Endless

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are two guys who are very passionate about independent and low-budget cinema, about hand-held cameras and fake documentaries, and above all about cults, sects and other mysterious gatherings of people. This can be clearly seen in the two episodes of Archive 81 directed by them (the third and fourth), and their filmography confirms this: so far they have directed four feature films, and The Endless it is their best, as well as the one closest to certain themes of the Netflix series.

The Ring

We wanted to somehow insert a film that talked about the destructive power of magnetic tapes, reels, films and other audiovisual recording and reproducing gadgets, but since no one has ever made a film about The photocane by Stephen King e Cigarette Burns by John Carpenter’s could be considered an “episode of an anthological TV series”, we decided to turn blue with the film by Verbinski (or by Hideo Nakata if you prefer the Japanese original), a story in which watching a VHS leads you to die within a week. Don’t tell Dan.

The Wicker Man

Archive 81 is (also) a series about a cult, and can we therefore close without mentioning what is probably the best film on the subject ever made? Okay, here we are on an island and not in a condominium in the middle of the city, but again, these are details.

What do you think? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!