archives make internet users uncomfortable (videos)

If you were a teenager in the early 2010s, you certainly remember “Victorious”, this American sitcom which was broadcast repeatedly on the Nickelodeon children’s channel. The series followed the adventures of Tori, a high school student evolving in an art school. In the casting, we found Victoria Justice, as well as a certain Ariana Grande, who played one of her best friends, Cat Valentine. The success of the soap opera led to a web series published on Nickelodeon’s social network, “The Slap”. Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande’s character) was particularly active on this platform. She was the star of humorous video capsules, shot in parallel with the TV series, between 2010 and 2013. The actress was then between 16 and 19 years old.

In 2019, YouTube user Skarlett Akira recalled those seemingly carefree times. Except that the images published by Skarlett reflect a completely different reality. We see Ariana Grande in the skin of her character Cat Valentine, indulging in experiments that are not so carefree as that, if we take a step back… We see in particular the young woman pouring water on her face and her chest, squeezing a potato to squeeze out the juice, sucking your toe and manipulating a strange phallic-looking object… So many symbols that particularly shocked internet users. Three years after the publication of these archives, several Twittos have brought out these images. The post of a user named Khalia has been viewed more than 3 million times. She writes, in caption of the images of Ariana Grande: “They sexualized and infantilized her”.

By “they,” Khalia means Nickelodeon officials, including producer Dan Schneider, showrunner of “Victorious” at the time. Her name is in turmoil right now because of a book written by former network star Jennette McCurdy, seen on “ICarly” and “Sam & Cat” (right alongside Ariana Grande). The actress talks about a producer whom she calls “the creator”. Which would have given her massages and would have forced her to drink alcohol when she was a minor. The name of Dan Schneider is regularly mentioned by Internet users. Note that the 56-year-old man left Nickelodeon in 2018, after multiple complaints of abusive behavior against him, according to Deadline. Dan Schneider had already been accused of hyper-sexualizing his actresses in 2018. “Ridiculous” allegations, according to the screenwriter, who then confided in the New York Times.

Anyway, the images of Ariana Grande in the web series “The Slap” are constantly being shared and denounced on Twitter, currently. The 29-year-old actress and singer has preferred not to react for the moment.