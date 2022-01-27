Arci Lecce Solidarity promotes some events for the “Day of Remembrance”: here is the calendar

LECCE – ArcI Solidarity promotes a series of events to celebrate the “Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust and of Racial Discrimination”. Appointments that, in compliance with the anti-covid legislation in force, will involve schools, local administrators and exponents of the associative world and the student union.

On the morning of Thursday 27 January, at 10.30, the documentary “If this is love”, directed by Israeli director Maya Sarfaty, will be screened at the “Dunya” Cultural interaction space in Lecce. A film in which, paraphrasing the title of the universally known text by Primo Levi “If this is a man”, the author reconstructs, through interviews, archive videos, photographs and testimonies, the relationship between Helena Citron, a deported Jewish prisoner in Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and Franz Wunsch, one of the high-ranking SS officers of the concentration camp. Whether it is a feeling of correspondence or a sense of opportunity for survival, their relationship will have decisive consequences within that field, but also unforeseen aftermath in their lives as survivors of the war. In particular when, thanks also to the commitment of Simon Wiesenthal, between the 60s and 70s, in Austria, seventy former SS officers still on the loose will be identified and tried. The film makes use of the precious archive material of the Shoah Foundation (director Steven Spielberg is also on the board).

The screening will be followed by a debate which will be attended by Anna Caputo, president of Arci Lecce Solidarity, Silvia Miglietta, councilor for civil rights of the city of Lecce, and Christel Antonazzo, president of Terra del fuoco Mediterranea.

The same documentary will also be screened in Patù, for the benefit of some middle school classes, on the morning of Wednesday 26.

In Muro Leccese, on the other hand, the Day of Remembrance, Thursday 27 January, will see the third grades of the middle school of the comprehensive school as protagonists, in a meeting in which testimonies of the guests and guests of the local Sai reception project are provided, and readings of thoughts and reflections by Liliana Segre.

In the afternoon, again on Thursday 27, at 6 pm, on the facebook page of Arci Lecce Solidarity, a theatrical reading performance entitled “Lo Specchio” by Gianluca Carrisi, with Gianluca Carrisi and Edo Costantini, will be broadcast live.

“The memory of the victims of the horrors of Nazi-fascism also passes through the daily strengthening of solidarity ties between people and the promotion of respect for human rights”, commented Anna Caputo, president of Arci Lecce Solidarity. “This is why it is essential not to look away from the discrimination that still occurs in the world, keeping attention alive even with the benefit of precious direct testimonies”.