Ardana connects Cardano to NEAR

Woe to say that nothing moves within the ecosystem of Cardano. It is news a few hours ago on bridge which will be built by Ardana among the networks of Cardano and of NEAR Protocol, an announcement that has recently begun to circulate and which indicates that in reality there is a lot that is moving around there.

All thanks to Ardana, a complete hub from decentralized finance (also linked to stablecoins) which operates on the protocol of Cardano. Very interesting hub and which is one of the most successful projects that have already found citizenship on the network of $ ADA.

Cardano and NEAR will now be able to communicate via Ardana

Ardana prepares the bridge: this is what it means for the two networks

The bridge is ready, or rather, just the final touches are missing. A bridge that will connect the blockchain from Cardano to that of NEAR Protocol, allowing an enormously easier exchange of assets between the two.

To animate this initiative – and to close this agreement – was Ardana, a complete hub for the DeFi developed all within Cardano and certainly one of the most interesting projects regarding the new course of $ ADA, which was inaugurated with the arrival of the smart contract.

NEAR has always dreamed of a world of inter-operable blockchains, which can talk smoothly and exchange data. Ardana, with the aim of creating a multi-chain world, is helping us achieve this goal.

This is the comment of the CEO of the NEAR Foundation, the foundation that deals with the development of NEAR, Erik Tratutman. Words which were followed by those of the leader of Ardana, that is to say Ryan Matovu.

Ardana’s mission is to offer crypto communities to integrate different projects and ecosystems. With this in mind, we are thrilled to announce a partnership with NEAR, which will bring Ardana closer to its primary purpose. This collaboration will allow both organizations to explore new possibilities in the blockchain ecosystem and will be a milestone in the scalability of the sector.

Funds and features

A fund will also be activated, the size of which has not yet been made public. The partnership between the two networks will also allow the exchange of token between the two networks, which is particularly interesting for the different stablecoin which are used by the two blockchains.

One will also be available functionality from smart contract able to operate simultaneously on the two networks, even if this will be added only at a later time. Overall great news for Cardano and for whom, including fans and hodlers, was waiting for some development from the ecosystem.

Cardano thus proves to be al step than what is offered in terms of operability between different blockchains and to be able to get in touch with other protocols even through projects that are actually independent. Bullish on Cardano? In our opinion, yes.