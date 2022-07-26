Ardem Patapoutian, the scientist of touch and pain

Dfter militiamen held him for hours and threatened to shoot him, Ardem Patapoutian (Beirut, Lebanon; 1967) fled the civil war in his country. He was 18 years old when his family sent him to the United States with two thousand dollars in his pocket and a student visa. He trained as a molecular biologist and neuroscientist.

He currently runs his own laboratory at the Scripps Research Institute (California). Patapoutian investigates the sense of touch, which encompasses the perception of pressure, temperature, and pain. And he identified the molecule that transmits these sensations to the nervous system, a finding that earned him the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2021. A year earlier he received the Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation.

XLWeekly. Touch connects us with other human beings. It is the language of caresses, but also of pain…





Ardem Patapoutian. Yes, touch has a very important affective component, but it also has a cross: pain. And, although the protein that detects touch and pain is the same, the neurons that decipher them are different. However, they do interact. If you hit your finger with a hammer, the first thing you do is rub it. It is an instinctive reaction. We now know that touch neurons inhibit pain neurons. They communicate with each other in the spine.



WHY IT WILL GO INTO HISTORY

Por discover, in 2010, piezo proteins (‘pressure’ in Greek), which regulate the sense of touch… and also pain. His research paves the way for a promising new approach to treating chronic pain with drugs not based in opiates.





XL. Pain can make life unbearable. Will we ever get a vaccine?





AP Eye. We feel pain because it is essential to our survival. There are people who lack a channel in the cells to feel pain. They can fall down stairs, break a bone, stick a knife in them… and feel nothing. One of those individuals jumped from a third floor thinking that he was going to survive. He believed that he was invincible.

XL. Not all pain is the same.





AP We must distinguish between acute pain, when we receive a blow or burn, and chronic pain, when neurons send the wrong signal.





XL. To mitigate the pain, we use drugs that leave us sedated…





AP And they make us addicted.

XL. Will we find another way?





AP We have relied on opiates, but they have a lot of side effects because they affect central processing in the brain. More and more of us think that the medicines of the future will be able to inhibit pain locally before the signal is sent to the brain.





XL. You discovered the molecule that makes us feel touch. tell me about her…





AP. When you feel a cool breeze on your face, you are perceiving many things: the temperature of the air, the rubbing of body hair, the tension on the skin… There had to be some mechanism that made us perceive these sensations, similar to how Photoreceptors in the eyes capture light. It took us many years to find those sensors.

“We have relied on opiates, but they have a lot of side effects because they affect the central processing of the brain”



XL. Why is touch said to be the most mysterious of the five senses?





AP Because it is much more complex than we think. For example, when you eat, the feeling of being full is also due to these molecules. And they also control blood pressure. Actually, touch unfolds into a sixth sense, proprioception, which could be considered the most important. And that is a great unknown to the public.

XL. I confess that he is also a stranger to me.





AP Close your eyes and touch your nose.





XL. Done. It is easy…





AP It’s easy for you because you know where your nose and fingers are, at all times, thanks to those sensors. You have a mental image of your body in space. And it helps him to sit down, get up, walk, play an instrument… You can’t turn it off, like you do when you close your eyes with your sense of sight. There are people who lack that sense and go in a wheelchair.

XL. You investigate communication between cells. Tell me, do cells lie?





AP Constantly! The vision deceives us. There are the trompe l’oeils. And eyewitnesses often tell different versions of the same event. There is a blind spot in our ocular system, and the brain fills it in based on the information that reaches it, which is not always reliable.

“In 2002 we identified a molecule that detects cell damage. Now a drug against back pain that blocks that molecule is being tested. It’s been 20 years”



XL. And cells keep secrets?





AP Yes. Our consciousness has evolved to pay attention only to what is essential. There are many other functions that are unconscious, because if you have to be aware of them, it will be a distraction. The perception that you have a full bladder is conscious because you need to know when to go to the bathroom. But those same neurons regulate blood pressure, like a thermostat, without us noticing.

XL. You do basic research, but you are paving the way for new therapies.





AP Exact. When we see a possible application in academia, biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry get involved. But it takes time. In 2002 we identified a molecule that detects cell damage. Right now a back pain drug is being tested that blocks that molecule. 20 years have passed.

XL. His way of working is methodical. Take the genes one by one and check whether or not they are activated by changes in pressure. Where do you find motivation on days when things don’t work out?





AP To be successful in science, you must be very persistent. But you also have to be reductionist. You can’t take all 20,000 genes and check them out. You have to narrow the search, guided by your criteria on those with the most possibilities. You leave about 300 candidates… From there, it’s a matter of luck.

“Many associate Lebanese with a terrorist. If you are a refugee, you compete with one hand tied behind your back”



XL. Today there are many young people who are questioning their professional career. They call it the ‘Great Resignation’. Do you see it around you?





AP What I see is that there are fewer and fewer people willing to invest the best years of their lives in very hard work. Being a scientist is like being a Hollywood actor. You prepare for it in uncertainty. You don’t know if you will become a star. In the meantime, you have to make a living as a waiter.





XL. He has a teenage son. What advice does she give him?





AP Like most teenagers, he frequently teases his father. We talked about what success is: external validation is important, but it is more important to do something you like and try to do it as well as possible.

XL. He left his country of origin forced by the war. What has he given you and what has being a refugee taken away from you?





AP What it gives you is resilience. What it takes away from you is that you compete with one hand tied behind your back. English is not my first language. Many Americans associate Lebanese with terrorist. For years, I didn’t even put on my resume who had completed a year at the University of Beirut. It was hard for me to feel proud of my origin: my family belongs to an Armenian minority in Lebanon. But I found my tribe in the scientists.