Ardem Patapoutian, the scientist of touch and pain

Dfter militiamen held him for hours and threatened to shoot him, Ardem Patapoutian (Beirut, Lebanon; 1967) fled the civil war in his country. He was 18 years old when his family sent him to the United States with two thousand dollars in his pocket and a student visa. He trained as a molecular biologist and neuroscientist.

He currently runs his own laboratory at the Scripps Research Institute (California). Patapoutian investigates the sense of touch, which encompasses the perception of pressure, temperature, and pain. And he identified the molecule that transmits these sensations to the nervous system, a finding that earned him the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2021. A year earlier he received the Frontiers of Knowledge Award from the BBVA Foundation.

