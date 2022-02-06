are a scam and exploit the authors – Nerd4.life

Itch.ioa digital store that serves as a platform and showcase for indie titles, has taken a tough stance against NFTcalling them one fraud which exploits the authors and benefits the few. Apparently we will never see the non-fungible tokens for sale in their parts.

“NFTs are a scam. If you believe they are for anything other than exploiting the perpetrators, making financial scams and destroying the planet, we ask you to reevaluate your life choices. Peace.”

But it does not end there, because the managers of itch.io have also railed against the companies who are endorsing NFTs, like Ubisoft, just to name a very well-known name that already has its own dedicated platform called Quartz: “Also fuck the companies that claim to support authors and also support NFTs. They care about their profits above anything else. Especially given how easy it is to get information on NFT problems.“

NFTs are one of the hot topics of the video game industry. Many see them as the future of the industry, but they can’t really explain why. It recently emerged that 80% of the NFTs sold on OpenSea, the largest digital store dedicated to this new trade, were either fake or scam. Not a little, considering that we are still the beginnings.