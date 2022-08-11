Are abortions preventable?

Around 20% of pregnancies worldwide are at high risk of failure.

The abortions Spontaneous occur before the twentieth week of pregnancy, and is defined as the unintentional loss of the fetus, in fact, most of the causes are related to a deficiency in the development of the baby.

In most cases the cause of the abortion is unknown, or is associated with some chromosomal abnormality resulting from a damaged egg or sperm. Some other risk factors include:

unhealthy habits

Exposure to radiation or environments with toxic levels

mother’s age

Family background

Polycystic ovary syndrome

malformations of the uterus

Presence of sexually transmitted infections

If you plan to get pregnant soon, but you suffer from any of the conditions mentioned, consult your doctor for the necessary recommendations to reduce the risks.

What you can do to prevent miscarriage