Are abortions preventable?
Around 20% of pregnancies worldwide are at high risk of failure.
Unfortunately, it is a frequent condition, difficult to avoid, but it is possible to reduce the chances of experiencing it. Photo: Shutterstock
The abortions Spontaneous occur before the twentieth week of pregnancy, and is defined as the unintentional loss of the fetus, in fact, most of the causes are related to a deficiency in the development of the baby.
In most cases the cause of the abortion is unknown, or is associated with some chromosomal abnormality resulting from a damaged egg or sperm. Some other risk factors include:
- unhealthy habits
- Exposure to radiation or environments with toxic levels
- mother’s age
- Family background
- Polycystic ovary syndrome
- malformations of the uterus
- Presence of sexually transmitted infections
If you plan to get pregnant soon, but you suffer from any of the conditions mentioned, consult your doctor for the necessary recommendations to reduce the risks.
What you can do to prevent miscarriage
- Do moderate exercise.
- Avoid the consumption of unprocessed meat products or sausages.
- Wash fruits and vegetables well before consuming them.
- Be very careful if you have pets, especially cats.
- If you have any illness or infection, no matter how temporary you are, do not self-medicate.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Frequently attend prenatal check-ups.
- Do not hesitate to go to a medical center if you develop a fever, vaginal bleeding or abdominal cramps.