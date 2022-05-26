Are Adele and Rich Paul expecting their first child together? This is what we know

Adele is enjoying one of the fullest moments in both her professional and personal life, since after her divorce from Simon Konecki and the release of her most recent record material entitled ’30’, she gave love a second chance with Rich Paul .

Is Adele pregnant?

The couple has been in a relationship for more than a year and since they made their romance public, they are constantly seen together in public, showing that they are extremely in love, a situation that has generated a wave of speculation among their fans and a possible pregnancy.

The rumors began because the interpreter of ‘Easy On Me’ has been away from the spotlight for a while and on the occasions that she has been captured by the lens of the paparazzi, she wears baggy clothes, a situation that has triggered a large number of comments.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer and the sports agent attended a basketball game wearing a total denim look, also with an oversized shirt.

This news has unleashed the joy of Adele’s followers, since if the news is confirmed, it would deny the rumors of a bad time in her relationship with Rich Paul, since it was previously said that they had had a fight and even ended.

