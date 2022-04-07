Are air purifiers useful against Covid? Beware of the “Cadr” value

While the measures for the containment of the pandemic are loosening a bit throughout the West, the number of infections and unfortunately also of deaths remains high, also due to the appearance of extremely contagious variants such as Omicron BA.2 or the recombinant XE. At the start of the pandemic, the authorities called on the population to pay attention to the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus infection through the vehicles established in the medical literature: dropleti.e., droplets of saliva, and surfaces or fomites, i.e. contaminated items that change hands. In these two years, however, more has been understood, fortunately. For example, a primary vehicle of contagion, much more important than surfaces and in certain contexts as droplets, is the so-called aerosol. The cloud of tiny droplets, emitted with the word but also with the simple breath, which remains suspended indoors for a long time.

This banal concept is not entirely clear to many, even today. “It is a cultural problem: as long as the WHO does not give a strong and not generic indication, there will be no acceptance by the national health authorities. We will remain in a kind of limbo of knowledge: we talk about ventilation but without great conviction ». To speak is Giorgio Buonannoengineer, lecturer at the University of Cassino, one of the leading experts in air flows, who in the last two years has spent a lot to make people understand how much the transmission of the Covid virus through aerosols could be limited by simple precautions.

“We are talking about engineering measures that were not invented for this pandemic, they already existed and must be adapted – explains Buonanno -. The closed environments they are the habitat of modern man, we spend 90% of the time there ». Over the years we have given private homes and public places more protection, more solidity, more comfort, we talk a lot about energy saving and also about reducing indoor pollution. Now, given that Covid will not go away overnight, the time has come to add protection against the transmissibility of pathogens, such as viruses, to these environments.

How can it be done? For example with a trivial gesture: opening the windows. But it’s not that simple: in places like cities (especially in the Po Valley) if I open I let them in pollutants and if it’s cold I disperse heatI waste money and are less sustainable.