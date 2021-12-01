Are Altcoins the Cryptocurrencies of the Future?

What do the large altcoins (alternatives to Bitcoin) offer that are unique? The answer is that each of the more popular altcoins entails something that its competitors don’t have, and devotees of each and every coin believe that its unique qualities can give it the stamina to make it through in the future. Bitcoin remains the cryptocurrency giant, occupying 44% of the market, but it’s not without reason that Charles Hoskinson left Bitcoin to start with Cardano. “I left Bitcoin because there is no way to use Bitcoin to do the things I wanted to do,” explains Hoskinson. Let’s take a closer look at three of the biggest altcoins along with what makes each special, and also review some of their recent market performance.

Cardano

Cardano operates on the blockchain network whose primary cryptocurrency is ADA. Cardano’s best-known special feature is its proof-of-stake platform, which is kinder to the environment in consuming far less power than the regular proof-of-work platform used by cryptocurrencies. As important as this point is, Cardano has a lot more, for example the high number of transactions it can process per second, which is currently 257 but could grow to a million due to Cardano’s new blockchain update called Hydra.

Cardano is not just a way to transfer funds. It also supports smart contracts and DApps, which Ethereum can do as well, however the lack of a 2017 speed issue with Ethereum gives Cardano its edge. High transaction loads are no problem for Cardano’s network, which does not suffer from lags when loaded with a lot of work. Cardano also boasts a surprisingly low transaction speed, thanks to its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Users can enjoy its transaction ledger, which is transparent and immutable, making it useful for accounting. It is also suitable for tracking consumer records for creditworthiness and keeping student records securely.

In 2021, the price of ADA hit a new high of $ 3.10 on September 2. A little over a month later, however, ADA was trading at $ 2.16, having dropped 28.44%. Binance coin then took the number three spot of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, powered by a new billion dollar fund created to spread adoption of its blockchain.

Ethereum

The second largest cryptocurrency has developed Ethereum 2.0 to increase the speed of its transactions, which could go from 30 to 100,000 per second. Ethereum is also transitioning to a proof-of-stake algorithm in early 2022, which is expected to reduce transaction fees and environmental impact, while increasing its working capacity.

The Ethereum network uses a special programming language called Solidity to create smart contracts, which are stored in the Ethereum blockchain. Smart contracts are useful because they help settle financial deals, build apps, and create new cryptocurrencies.

Although the value of the cryptocurrency was 13% lower in September than at the beginning of the year, in mid-October it recovered this loss, increasing by 15%.

Dogecoin

Much of Dogecoin’s distinctiveness lies in its status as a meme coin, which means Dogecoin’s market value is largely influenced by its popularity on social platforms. Dogecoin started 2021 with a price tag of $ 0.005 per coin, and, by May, it was up to $ 0.74, an increase of more than 14,000%.

Sudden eruptions in value are almost trivial for Dogecoin. Three days after the coin’s creation in 2013, its value jumped 300% thanks to the support of celebrities. In April 2021, after Elon Musk tweeted the words “Dogecoin barking for the stars”, the price of the coin jumped 20%. Dogecoin is among the top ten cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of over $ 33 billion.

