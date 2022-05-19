Are Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau still together? These tests could indicate that they are

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most recognized singers within the Mexican regional genre, where she has performed successfully at such a young age.

The star has managed to conquer the public with his enormous talent, which he has shown in his own songs, as well as on sold-out tours with Pepe Aguilar and his brother Leonard.

In recent weeks, she has been involved in a controversy after it was revealed that she had a relationship with Gussy Lau after some photos were leaked.

This became the topic of the moment due to several factors such as the fact that the young woman usually keeps her life private, and the 15-year age difference.

Since this news broke, the Aguilar family decided to get away from the spotlight and take refuge on the other side of the world, in Paris.

After the events, it is not clear if they are still in a relationship, but there are some evidence that could indicate that they are still together.

One of the big clues is that the composer “liked” one of the most recent publications of the interpreter of “Your blood in my body.”

Although they are photos that they had already shown a long time ago, it is a publication from six days ago where he is seen enjoying the landscape and wrote: “these photos make me very happy.”

This could be a sign that Lau and Aguilar are at least still hold communication, despite the fact that some media assured that their relationship came to an end.

There is also the possibility that they maintain a long-distance relationship for now, due to Angela’s busy schedule with her concerts.

