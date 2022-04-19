Are Angela Aguilar and Michelle Renaud rivals?

Ángela Aguilar and Michelle Renaud Are they rivals? Rumors arise

Recently, a video has sparked strong rumors about an alleged rivalry between the singer Ángela Aguilar and the actress michelle renaud and they have divided opinions about it between both celebrities.

As you may remember, a few months ago Ángela recorded the entrance of the telenovela “La inheritance”, starring Michelle Renaud.

That is why the artists shared a set and although a photograph was shown where they pose together, a video circulates on social networks where they appear to have a bad relationship.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau, did they end their relationship?

In this way, in the video the singer Ángela Aguilar is observed greeting the leading men of the telenovela; however, she does not greet Michelle Renaud.

As expected, this video managed to cause great controversy, after it was recently revealed that they exhibit Ángela Aguilar for bad attitude with an older adult and therefore they call her rude.

As can be seen in the video, the singer Ángela Aguilar greets the protagonists; however, apparently Michelle tries to approach her twice and the singer doesn’t see her.

As expected, the video has generated a lot of controversy and has divided opinions, since many people say that Ángela Aguilar deliberately ignores the actress.

And it is that, as you may remember, Ángela was recently heavily criticized on various social networks, for ignoring a man who opens the door for her, calling her rude.

On the other hand, the daughter of the singer Pepe Aguilar today is in the middle of the scandal, after the leak of the photos where she appears kissing Gussy Lau.

However, now she is strongly criticized for a “live” performed by her brother Leonardo Aguilar, where the singer is shown and is visibly upset, she yells at him “Shut up slimy!”

It is important to note that Angela has not made any statements about these two scandals so far; However, this would not be the first time that the singer had to go out and defend herself against her.