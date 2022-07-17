Are Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge a couple in real life?

The chemistry between Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge is one of the most important points of Elvis. After all, the young actors had the tough task of playing one of the most legendary love stories in music: the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Priscilla Presley.

However, it seems that it was not very difficult for them to find a connection for this reminder. And it is that everything seems to indicate that the interpreters had a relationship during the months that they recorded the film, something they showed with their on-screen chemistry.

Are Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge a couple?

Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge had the tough mission of playing Elvis and Priscilla Presley on the big screen.. The actors bring this to life. iconic love story Elvis, the biographical film about the King, which is already in Chilean cinemas.

It seems that, once again, the screen romance has passed into real life. And it is that, although they are currently separated, everything seems to indicate that the young actors had a passionate relationship. Although none confirmed it, rumors suggest that these began shortly after they met.

while recording Elvis in Australia, photographers they captured Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge on movie outings and afternoons on the beach, away from the worries of the set. It should be noted that this was shortly after the actor ended his long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens (High School Music).

The relationship would have lasted only a couple of months and they continued as friends. This can be seen in the interviews, where both praise the work that the other did in Elvis. Especially considering theto the acclaim that Austin Butler is having by his action.

“It’s a role that involves a lot of risk and I respect the vigor with which he attacked it. We had a lot of fun,” assured Olivia DeJonge about her work with Butler in Elvis. Currently, the actor has a relationship with the model and also an actress, Kaia Gerber, with whom she made her Met Gala Red Carpet debut.





