Are banks and post offices open?

(CNN) — The third Monday of every February is a day to remember the presidents of the United States, especially the first. In fact, the official name of the day is Washington’s Birthday, in honor of President George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732.

This year, Presidents’ Day is Monday, February 21. Many private sector workers will be off for the federal holiday, but some other businesses and government agencies will also be closed.

Check this list to see what’s open and what’s closed on February 21, 2022.

Most banks close

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve System holiday schedule, so they will be closed. But if you need to get some cash, the ATMs will be in operation. Investors will also need to pause any trading as the stock market and bond market will be closed.

The post office will close, but…

With the exception of a few select locations, US Postal Service offices will be closed. If you need to ship something, both UPS and FedEx will be operating.

Government agencies will also close

If you need to renew your license, this Monday is not the day, since most of the offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV, for its acronym in English) will be closed. Other non-essential government agencies, such as courts and town halls, will also close.

Most retail stores and restaurants will open

Most stores and supermarkets will be in service. Many restaurants and shopping malls will also be open. But check with your local stores because hours may vary by location.

schools will close

Don’t take your child to school on Presidents’ Day because most public schools are closed. As for colleges, some will remain in session, so students should check their college website.