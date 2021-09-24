Are Bitcoin HODLers about to trigger a rally to new all-time highs? From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Are Bitcoin HODLers about to trigger a rally to new all-time highs?

New data released this week reveals that (BTC) savvy HODLers are about to kick off a price hike by stockpiling BTC. Bitcoin supply is about to witness a new aging process, according to the on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode.

One-year-old supply to a new low Highlighting the active supply parameter, the Glassnode researchers noted that the percentage of Bitcoin’s supply that moved a year ago or more is forming a local low.

Under these circumstances, in the past the “HODLers,” after selling the older coins, began to accumulate leading to an increase in the age of the overall inactive supply. This, in turn, created a “supply contraction” in which demand increased relative to the available BTC, positively affecting the price. The sale returned to near the local price high, after which the process started again.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.