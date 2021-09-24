Are Bitcoin HODLers about to trigger a rally to new all-time highs? From CoinTelegraph



Are Bitcoin HODLers about to trigger a rally to new all-time highs?



New data released this week reveals that (BTC) savvy HODLers are about to kick off a price hike by stockpiling BTC. Bitcoin supply is about to witness a new aging process, according to the on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode.

One-year-old supply to a new low Highlighting the active supply parameter, the Glassnode researchers noted that the percentage of Bitcoin’s supply that moved a year ago or more is forming a local low.

Under these circumstances, in the past the “HODLers,” after selling the older coins, began to accumulate leading to an increase in the age of the overall inactive supply. This, in turn, created a “supply contraction” in which demand increased relative to the available BTC, positively affecting the price. The sale returned to near the local price high, after which the process started again.

