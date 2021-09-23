Are Bitcoin HODLers about to trigger a rally to new all-time highs?

New data released this week reveal that Bitcoin (BTC) expert HODLers are about to kick off a price hike by hoarding BTC. According to the on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode, the Bitcoin offering is about to witness a new aging process.

One year old offer at a new low

Highlighting the active supply parameter, the Glassnode researchers pointed out that the percentage of Bitcoin supply that moved a year ago or more is forming a local low.

Under these circumstances, in the past the “HODLers,” after selling the older coins, began to accumulate leading to an increase in the age of the overall inactive supply. This, in turn, created a “supply contraction” in which demand increased relative to the available BTC, positively affecting the price. The sale returned to near the local price high, after which the process started again.

This circular pattern is visible in late 2017 during Bitcoin’s rally towards $ 20,000, and it seems that the all-time high of April 2021 is no exception.

However, the figures differ between the two years.

“The supply of Bitcoin inactive for at least a year is starting to form a low at 54.2%. Compared to the 2017 high, this indicates that a larger relative proportion of BTC remains in cold storage.Glassnode commented.

“However, it also indicates that spending on fewer coins has ‘marked the high of 2021’.”

More and more “HODLers of last resort”

Cointelegraph frequently examines the behavior of HODLers and the different age categories of BTC that affect the market.

More recently, the data showed that overall strong hands now control the largest portion of the BTC supply since October 2020.

The slice of the pie belonging to speculative traders continues to see local resets during deleveraging events such as those that occurred in May and September of this year.