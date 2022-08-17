Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski a couple? This is what is really behind the rumor

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: are they really a couple?

What would humanity be without rumors and dramas? As the success of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” showed us, people have always enjoyed the most intimate scandals and the news of interesting people. and who are they Brad Pitt Y Emily Ratajkowski but two of the most interesting people in Hollywood?

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: These are the facts

Emily Ratajkowski, also known as Emrata, is a model, actress and author of the best-selling book “My Body”. She has strong opinions, campaigns hard for women’s rights, and is not afraid of being arrested for it. The model has a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo, whom she has raised with her (ex) husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, in June 2022 it was announced that the two had separated, since Sebastian had apparently been unfaithful on several occasions -Emrata was currently in the process of filing for divorce-. Since then, she has mainly focused on her son.

Brad Pitt He has been enjoying his single life for a while and is currently on tour for his new movie “Bullet Train”. On the red carpet he looks relaxed and at ease. According to the industry magazine “People”, Brad Pitt has a large group of “artistic” friends in Los Angeles with whom he meets regularly and with whom he always hangs out, although he is not in a committed relationship.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: this is what is behind the rumors

On August 11, 2022, the real-life woman (or “Gossip Girl” for the millennials among us) account “DeuxMoi” posted on Reddit that Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt They had been seen on several dates. DeuxMoi is an account that is active on both the blogging platform Reddit and Instagram, and is always posting rumors about the love lives of celebrities. Some of the speculation turned out to be true later, but most were refuted within a few weeks.