Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating? This is what is known about the alleged romance

In social networks a rumor began to circulate where they assure that Brad Pitt a new opportunity in love was given and Emily Ratajkowski would be the lucky one, butthere is evidence that confirms this supposed romance?, Apparently yes and here we show them to you.

First we must detail that both Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are single, for his part, the actor of “Seven” is seven years old who separated from Angelina Jolie, since then he has not known a partner. While Emily Ratajkowski, just signed the divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClardthe father of her son, the separation was due to the fact that he was unfaithful to her on several occasions

What is known so far about the alleged romance of the two actors is that both Brad Pitt as Emily Ratajkowski have been on several dates; this was made known on reddit where a user started the rumor, however, days later this was confirmed by several more users.

But one of the pieces of evidence that has gained the most strength is an Instagram story in which it was claimed that Pitt had attended a luxury restaurant to dinner with a model.

Days later, Instagram users replied to what was said by assuring that the model with whom Brad Pitt had been dining in this luxurious restaurant was Emily Ratajkowski; In addition, to make these more accurate tests of the alleged romance, some screenshots were shared.

“I am very sure that she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad,” said a young woman.

Neither Brad Pitt nor Emily Ratajkowski have commented on the rumors, nor have official photos or sources emerged in this regard. It remains to be seen if there really is a relationship behind the alleged sightings of both.

