Are cancer drugs effective in zero gravity? | Medicine | Health | WORLD

Are cancer drugs effective in zero gravity? The answer to this question will be given by a space technology project through a microsatellite, which will include a laboratory with genetically modified cells and will determine if these drugs are effective in situations of weightlessness.

“MicroGScope” It is a project led by Biomedical Research Center of La Rioja (CIBIR) (Spain)with the collaboration of the Riojan company JMP Engineers and the german Microfluidics Chispshop and the University College Dublin (Ireland).

The principal investigator of CIBIR Angiogenesis Unit, Alfredo Martinez; the research coordinator of this center, Eduardo Murpuri; and the CEO of JMP Engineers, Eduardo Remirez, They explain that the objective is to determine if these drugs can be used effectively in space travel.

“To this day, we do not know if the medicines that are included in the medicine cabinet of a long-term trip in space will be effective or not in zero gravity “details Martínez, given that these travelers will probably develop diseases.

To do this, in this research a microsatellite has been designed with three modules of 10x10x10 centimeters each, which will have its identical replica on Earth.

A laboratory and a flat microscope

The central module will house a laboratory, in which at least ten simultaneous experiments will be carried out, thus reducing “terribly” all structures.

It has been decided, in this first moment, to use drugs for cancer, since “They are very well characterized, we have many tests and we know perfectly well how they work, but others could be tested for different diseases”has explained.

In the first place, it has been decided to determine whether or not the drugs most used in chemotherapy maintain their antitumor effects in space and in weightless circumstances.

“We have to make a place where the cells live and where they are perfectly nourished, where oxygen reaches them and where they maintain the temperature throughout the entire space trip, which seems simple, but it is not”according to Martínez, for which very flat containers will be made.

At the base of that container will be a microscope, which will be flat, without lenses and will look roughly like a credit card, to be developed by the Irish university involved in the project.

Along with this microsatellite that will be launched into space, there will be another identical one on Earth, with an injection system, so that, at any moment, “we will be able to inject the drugs we want to test”added this scientist.

“These microscopes are going to be capturing images of these cells every few minutes, which, in turn, will allow us to know what stage they are in”.

food for astronauts

Murpuri has acknowledged that he has been working on this project for ten years and is getting closer to launching this prototype into space, but this will depend on when the necessary financing is achieved, for which public and private calls are pending. allow this research to materialize.

“The microsatellite -he explained- allows us to replicate a usual laboratory of a research center, but the entire microscopy system has been designed with a novel degree of miniaturization”; to which has been added the type of experiments that can be developed autonomously.

Alongside research into cancer drugs, other experiments will see the growth in space of potential food sources for astronauts, such as artificial meat, mushrooms and vegetable crops.

Other research projects will focus on embryonic development, growth of viruses and bacteria, and plant germination.

The satellite is cubic, one of its volumes will house the laboratory, the other includes the on-board computer to control the mission and the third could be, at a certain moment, a plasma engine to be able to make an exorbitant and prevent it from becoming in space debris, according to Martínez.

He pointed out that the microsatellite’s flight plan, engine and communications have been developed by JMP Ingenieros; while Microfluidics Chipshop has designed the compartment where the cells will live.