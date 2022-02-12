Are Cardano and Solana in trouble? Ethereum can take his revenge.

The two blockchains indicated as the main pitfalls of Ethereum are not doing very well: this is what is happening

In recent months we have given ample space to role of blockchains destined to be the main competitors of Ethereum namely Cardano and Solana. How is the competition between the three cryptocurrencies going? According to a report released in January by Electric Capital Solana, Terra and Polkadot also showed a margin of growth higher than that of Ethereum.

The performance of the competitors would seem to confirm the hypothesis advanced by some crypto-analysts according to which the leadership of Ethereum in this segment could, in the future, not be as solid as in the past.

Now it is obvious that this kind of estimates are always to be taken with a grain of salt, but even the most optimistic forecasts cannot overlook reality. And the latter does not seem to be very benevolent on Ethereum’s rivals since above all Solana and Cardano have been grappling with some problems.

What happened to Cardano?

Listed as one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of the new year (read here our predictions on the best cryptocurrencies 2022), Cardano was forced to deal with the clash that took place between two startup projects. Between leader of CardStarter and SundaeSwap big words flew by due to a series of misunderstandings about a marketing agreement that did not go as the parties expected. In practice, on the one hand there is the number one of CardStarter who accuses his counterpart from SundaeSwap of not having kept the promises made previously while on the other hand the leader of SundaeSwap who accuses that of CardStarter for having reneged on the verbal commitment .

Cardano practically found herself in the midst of this dispute in which everyone is right and wrong. Even the founder of ADA, Charles Hoskinson, known for having always been a manager who does not send them to say, invited the two leaders to reappear. There would even be a video after Cardano’s number one sends the two leaders to that country.

Gossip (albeit crypto) is of little interest. What’s really important is that the dispute isn’t bound to do Cardano’s reputation any good. There are already rumors that there could also be long-term consequences for ADA.

What happened to Solana

If Cardano is grappling with prestige problems, Solana must instead deal with the management of the blockchain network which, if we want to be completely honest, could be a much greater obstacle than the quarrel Cardano has dealt with.

Solana recently saw $ 326 million evaporate in the wake of an attack that occurred over the course of exploit on the Wormhole bridge (also very popular on the Ethereum blockchain).

Thanks to this exploit, the pirates stole over 120,000 wETH and managed to deceive a whole series of smart contracts on Solana. What all this means for Solana is easily understood: a lot of negative publicity. The fact is that Solana is not her first experience with negative ads and this is objectively a problem. Also for the past 60 days, Solana has been struggling with blockchain congestion due to numerous interrupt overloads. In short, what was supposed to be a ride is not turning out to be a walk.

The risk for both Solana and Cardano is that today’s problems could turn into a nightmare capable even of putting the future at risk.

Moral: Ethereum’s rivals must resolve the issues they encountered.

