Are Chiara and Fedez the new Kardashians?

It’s all true, the Ferragnez will be the protagonists of one TV series dedicated to their family, produced by Prime Video. The announcement arrived this morning on Chiara and Fedez’s Instagram profiles, complete with the lighting of a dedicated illuminated sign overlooking the Duomo. “We did it for real 😍”, Chiara wrote under the video announcing the TV series. “My family and I are really proud to announce our new TV series: The Ferragnez”.

A novelty that tastes of deja vu: the format of a TV series that follows the life of a famous family step by step it is not new. From Vianello house to Keep up with the Kardashian, over the years television has been able to fuel the interest, at times morbid, that fans have always had in the daily dynamics of the stars. Then, with the arrival of Instagram, this constant (and apparent) look at the private life of VIPs became the new normal.

But just when it was thought that Chiara Ferragni could not show us more of her life, the TV reappears (even if in streaming). The queen of Instagram does not fall for it, well aware that only what is unique – and iconic – is destined to last over time. So the label of the “New Sandra and Raimondo”, as some fans and friends have written to her in the comments: on the other hand, she and Fedez have the right quarreling attitude to give us some funny curtain.

The Ferragnez. produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon Studios, will debut exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries around the world. Definitely an ambitious goal, which will tell us whether Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have actually become a global phenomenon.

The Ferragnez tv series: the words of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

“The last year has been full of emotions both in the professional field of both of us and for our life as a family,” they declared Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. “The Ambrogino d’Oro, the Sanremo Festival, the birth of Vittoria, the pandemic that is continuing to change the routine of all of us. A series of events that, with different weights and modalities, inevitably marked our daily life and that allowed us to take time to work on ourselves as a couple and as a family. It has been a year that we will hardly forget ”.