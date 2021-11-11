Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez Together? Gossip goes crazy on the web!

In recent days, rumors about a possible have become more and more insistent relationship born between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez. The two have been spotted several times together and apparently, for not too long, they have also been following each other on social networks.

The private life of the Disney Channel star has always been at the center of gossip, just think of her long relationship with singer Justin Bieber which lasted through ups and downs from 2010 to 2018 but, theformer Captain America has always been rather reserved. The two were photographed together leaving a restaurant in Ney York and then they were also surprised together in Los Angeles.

Of course, simple paparazzi sightings confirm nothing, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans may just be good friends but in the meantime the fans of the two are hoping for a possible relationship as shown by the countless posts that have appeared on social networks.

Another clue that would play in favor of the love story would be gods comments made by Selen Gomez about Chris Evans during his hosted Watch What Happens Live. The actress has publicly admitted that she is in love with Steve Rogers’ performer and that she really finds him very cute and attractive.

Speaking of gossip, in recent months the relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland has also been confirmed, in fact for years there have been rumors of a liason between the interpreter of Spider-Man and that of MJ. That sooner or later confirmations may also arrive on Selena Gomez and Chris Evans? We look forward to further news!