Are cryptocurrencies a good refuge against Argentine inflation?: how the 4 most popular fared

In the last twelve months, Argentine inflation was 55.1%, a challenge even for the highest yielding assets in hard currency (Reuters)

Last March, the Consumer Price Index prepared by the Indec soared to 6.7% and accelerated year-on-year inflation to 55.1%. The figure, the highest for a single month recorded by an official national index since 2002, once again brought the inflationary process and the strategies of savers to try to protect themselves from it.

In this sense, the recent boom in cryptocurrencies and the practically foundational objective of shielding their holders from the turbulent monetary policies of central banks around the world, makes Bitcoin and other crypto assets an increasingly present option in the consideration of the savers. But the enormous volatility that these virtual assets show is a point against their use as a store of value or as a defensive investment strategy.

To take at least some reference, Infobae consulted experts regarding the movements in the crypto market in the last year. In an attempt to see whether or not cryptocurrencies helped to shield itself from the 55% inflation that Argentina suffered in the last twelve months.

And the answer is that it depends on the strategy of each investor.

For simplicity, the proposal was to take the four cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization, those with larger markets. Outside were the stablecoins, some of which occupy the first places among the most used, but since they tend to be worth USD 1 over time, they do not reach greater relevance as an investment refuge in this sense. At least in the sense that they are no different than stashing $1 on paper or in your bank account.

So, the four most important cryptocurrencies are: Bitcoin (BTC), its main competitor Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL).

Manuel Calderon, Professor of Cryptocurrencies of the Master in Finance of the Torcuato Di Tella University analyzed the prices of these four cryptos in the last year, compared it with the fate experienced by the price of the dollar counted with settlement in Argentine pesos and, thus, was able to reach One conclusion: a diversification strategy, that is, investing in different cryptos at the same time, was efficient to hedge against inflation.

By hoarding a crypto you do not protect yourself from inflation. What it shows is the importance of having a diversified portfolio (Calderón)

On the other hand, a strategy aimed at betting on a single cryptocurrency may have brought happiness or sadness to those who carried it out, depending on the case. “Hoarding a crypto does not protect you from inflation. What it shows is the importance of having a diversified portfolio, not in one or two cryptos, but as wide as possible,” said Calderón.

“That is why it is very important to choose project by project, because it is more than being in crypto or not, because each portfolio design is very different regardless of whether the market is correlated. We spent a year in which, beyond specific cases, we are not seeing a generalized growth of crypto and there diversification is key”, concluded Calderón.

Ariel Scaliter, cryptocurrency specialist from Ucema adds one more point. And it is that “With inflation at 40-year highs, crypto assets have extra spice on top of even the US dollar. And that is because of its nature as a long-term risk investment, which is very different from a simple inflation hedge.”

How the top 10 did on inflation in March

“The important thing is the expectation. also, whoever believes in Bitcoin and Ether has the hope that they will rise, while the dollar and the peso will not,” said Scaliter.

To start with the most popular cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, it is clear that in the last 12 months Bitcoin did not protect against inflation in Argentina. A strategy in pesos could even have been more profitable. Between March 2021 and March of this year, the purchasing power in Argentine pesos of Bitcoin fell 35.5%. A dollar, for example, would have lost less: 16.8% of purchasing power in pesos, taken at the exchange rate with liquidation.

Between March 2021 and March of this year, the purchasing power in Argentine pesos of Bitcoin fell 35.5 percent

The deadlines are capricious. Of course, in longer periods, especially pre-pandemic or since the very creation of crypto, it was an almost insurmountable investment. But, to stick to the premises of the exercise, Bitcoin did not protect against the 55.1% of Argentine inflation of the last twelve months.

The second most relevant cryptocurrency, from the Ethereum protocol, had a very different fate. According to Calderón’s calculations, who protected himself in this option and despite the volatility of its price came out better off than protecting himself in dollars or pesos. The purchasing power of the crypto measured in Argentine pesos, after discounting inflation, grew 42.3% between March 2021 and March of this year. Again, deadlines are capricious and the moment in which it is sold is vital . But at least in the period in question, the currency of the protocol created by Vitalik Buterin could protect the Argentines.

With a more modest result, the crypto created by the Binance exchange was also a good investment if the objective is to safeguard the value of savings in inflationary Argentina. The purchasing power of the third crypto with the highest market capitalization grew 18% in the yearmeasured in terms of prices in Argentine pesos.

The enormous volatility of cryptos forces you to invest in several if you want to reduce risk, analysts agree (Reuters)

In the case of this third generation crypto that seeks to dethrone Etherthe result is already so favorable that one cannot speak of a safeguard of value but of a success like those that traders dream of: It experienced a boom last year that neither Bitcoin nor Ether could match, after having experienced theirs in the midst of a pandemic. SOL dollar value jumped more than 533% in one yeara shot like the ones only seen in the crypto world (and that, of course, have as a counterpart possible landslides just as severe ).

The important thing is the expectation, whoever believes in Bitcoin and Ether has the hope that they will rise, while the dollar and the peso will not (Scaliter)

Side risk, end to end SOL was the most efficient crypto to not only hedge against inflation but also to obtain an astonishing return. The purchasing power of the crypto in Argentine pesos improved 426.9% in twelve months.

With regard to the fateful inflation data for March, a local consulting firm made its own numbers, although concentrated in the worst month of the year in terms of prices. And it found that 6 of the top 10 cryptocurrencies beat inflation in pesos over the past month.

“A significant portion of Argentines, given the decline in financial dollars that occurred in the last 2 months and the loss of purchasing power of the Argentine peso due to inflation, have bet on DEFI (decentralized finance) that offer returns in cryptocurrencies of up to 5 %. Those who were preserving their cryptocurrencies as an attempt to reserve value find through this mechanism a means to obtain a return on their crypto assets,” he said. Damian DiPace, Director of the Focus Market Consulting.

In this case, the first place was Sunshine with 24.3%followed by Cardan 18.5%, Earth 15%, Polkadot 12.8%, Avalanches 11.7% and the recognized Ethereum 10.4 percent.

In the opposite direction, they were below the 6.7% rate of local inflation Binance Coin with 5%, XRP 3.8%, Bitcoin 2.7% and USD Coin with nominal drop of 0.04 percent.

