Are Diletta Leotta and Giacomo Cavalli together? Pizzicati in St. Moritz …

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
The sports host and model in a coffee shop with friends


They both spent the New Year in Engandine. The Leotta arrived there in the evening, Giacomo had already been there for a few days. There are no photos of the toast and the New Year’s Eve party: she limited herself to the shots with her friends. The fact is that in the following days they were pinched in the cafeteria together.

Then they both left. For her job to follow the football league matches, he went surfing and post photos from Cape Verde. You have to follow the social clues to find out more, but Diletta Leotta after the farewell to Can Yaman in love and on Instagram is cautious. Cavalli, model and marketing expert, knows how to surf very well …

