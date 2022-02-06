Are DIY tampons reliable? Here’s how they work, when to make them and how to choose them

How reliable are rapid home tests? The do-it-yourself test is usually used when an infection is suspected, after having come into contact with a positive case for Covid-19, after a crowd situation, or simply if they feel symptoms attributable to Covid-19 infection and therefore fever, cough, cold, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. Several symptoms of Covid, we have learned by now, overlap with the common cold or the flu and the only way to really know the difference is through a swab. The molecular one is 100% reliable, the third generation rapid one that detects the virus with the immunofluorescence technique is also very reliable. Remember that the quick test may not detect the Omicron variant.

Rapid tests: which ones and how many are there

Rapid antigen tests detect the presence of viral proteins (antigens). There are several types of antigen tests available, from lateral flow immunochromatographic assays (first generation) to immunofluorescent read tests (second generation), which have better performance. The latest generation tests (immunofluorescence with microfluidic reading) they seem to show comparable results to RT-PCR assays (the molecular).

It is very useful to perform a test if you suspect that you have been exposed to the virus: if you are asymptomatic but have been within two meters of an individual with symptoms similar to Covid or positive. Vaccination status should not influence testing decisions or interpretation of results. “With the higher rates due to Omicron, the test broadly applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status“Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told ABC.

Take a test and interpret the results

Make sure upstream that the test is of good quality. The first aspect to check is that the test has the CE mark followed by a 4-digit code which certifies that that test is valid for home use. The Emilia Romagna region has released a list of authorized products. We publish it below.

Once the test has been purchased, the manufacturer’s instructions must be followed exactly, from storage to sample collection until expiration.

How does it work – These can be considered general instructions, roughly valid for the various test brands on the market. Wash your hands, take the sterile swab from the package and make sure you only touch the tip without the swab. Then you have to tilt your head back slightly, insert the swab into one nostril, slowly push the stick forward about 2 cm until resistance is felt. Then you have to rotate the stick for about fifteen seconds against the inside of the nostril and then pull it out of the nose. Once the sample has been collected, it must be inserted into the test tube until the swab is immersed in the liquid. The test is well done if the biological material transfers from the rod to the liquid. The liquid will then be drained onto the reaction strip (the tablet on which we read the test result). The times to read the test result can vary from 15 to 30 minutes. Read the instructions carefully and respect the times indicated because if you read before or after, the result could be wrong.

Quick DIY tests are reliable if they test positive, but if they register a negative, a confirmatory (molecular) PCR test may be required at least 24 hours later. If you are symptomatic but the test is negative, it is possible that it is a “false negative” result. A negative test is reliable for 8-12 hours, it is therefore necessary to repeat it if you are symptomatic, try to wear the mask and observe the spacing while waiting for a new test. If, on the other hand, the test is positive, especially if symptomatic, it can be assumed that there is a Covid-19 infection. And so you have to follow the rules.

This can be a practical scheme – “If I have symptoms and my quick test is negative, I’ll do a molecular. If I am asymptomatic and a first rapid test is negative, I will take the test for another two days at 24 hour intervals and will continue to wear the mask and observe the spacing as much as possible. If I have to be with someone who is high risk or immunocompromised, I would do a molecular test before being around that individual“said Jay Bhatt of the Family Christian Health Center near Chicago. If it is positive you need to feel the close contacts. It is possible, in fact, to be contagious before symptoms develop.