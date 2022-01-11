Are Djokovic’s tampons fake? The accusation from Germany: so they may have manipulated the results

Doubts are growing about the authenticity of the certificate of positivity presented by Novak Djokovic to prove to the Australian court that he was infected last December 16. As the German weekly Der Spiegel writes, there are several suspicions that the certificate issued by the Serbian health authorities is not entirely authentic. Suspicions on which the Australian border police are also investigating and which could give the Australian government the final push to expel the tennis player from the country in the next few hours. For example, the dates indicated in the certificates do not return. The swab was performed on December 16 at 13.05 and seven hours later the result of positivity for the tennis player arrived. In the digital version of the certificate, the test results show the date of December 26th at 2.11 pm. The so-called “timestamp”, the date shown on the certificate, is automatically produced by the systems that process the swabs and insert them into the database. However, another hypothesis raised by Der Spiegel is that that date refers to the moment in which the digital certificate was downloaded from the server.

The contradictory QR code

The suspicions, however, also focus on the second swab, the one that gave a negative result. According to the documents presented by Djokovic’s lawyers, the negative swab dates back to the afternoon of December 22, as reported by the date on the certificate. However, there is a problem with the QR code of that certificate, which the journalists of the German weekly tried to scan the certificate on Monday 10 January at 13.19, the day of the decision of the Australian court that released the tennis player. On that occasion the swab was negative. But an hour later, at 2.33 pm, the sanction of the QR code gave instead a “positive” result.

The serial number

Even the serial number of the buffer does not return. The Serbian system assigns an identification number to each test performed. In the case of Djokovic’s first swab, that of the positivity of December 16, the number is 7371999. But strangely, the swab of the negativity of December 22 has an identification number of less than 50 thousand. According to the computer experts consulted by Der Spiegel, this would show that the negative swab would have been performed before the positive one and then entered into the database. This explanation is confirmed by the fact that between 22 and 26 December, about 50 thousand swabs were performed in Serbia, i.e. the difference between the identification numbers of Djokovic’s two swabs, given that to date the Serbi has made 7.4 million tampons. In short, the information experts consulted by the German weekly explain: “The most plausible explanation of this story is that the result of the positive swab was added to the Serbian official database on December 26 and not on 16”.

